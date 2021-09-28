unprecedented!-this-gas-giant-exoplanet-appears-to-orbit-three-stars

Approximately 1.100 light years from Earth, in the constellation of Orion the Huntsman has a curious star system: in addition to having three stars out there, the formation has a large disk of gas and dust split into two parts, resulting in something similar to what Saturn’s rings would look like if there were a large space between them. Now, researchers are proposing that this space may have been the result of the action of a massive gaseous planet, and if that were the case, the planet would be the first discovered to orbit three stars at once.

Last year, data from the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (ESO’s VLT) and the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) showed that the trio of stars in the system misaligned the inner ring, but it still remained to understand why this structure has a space of 09 astronomical units in its interior. One possibility would be the action of the stars in the system, but the new model goes further and suggests that this is the result of a gaseous and massive planet like Jupiter “digging” into the disk.

On the left, the structure of the ring of the disk, with the innermost one separated from the rest; on the right, there is the image with the shadow of the innermost ring (Image: Reproduction/ESO/L. Calçada, Exeter/Kraus et al.)

Although this exoplanet has not been directly observed, astronomers may be seeing it make its way through orbit during its “infancy”, just a few million years old. of existence. This possibility also shows that we still have a lot to learn about the unexpected ways in which planets can form. Jeremy Smallwood, lead author of the article, says this may be the first evidence of a planet orbiting three stars and breaking through, with everything happening in real time.

Alison Young, from the University of Leicester, was one of the authors of a study published last year, in which the authors argue that the space observed in the system’s disk was not caused by a planet, but by GW Ori’s own stars. For her, new observations with the ALMA and Very Large Telescope telescopes could show direct evidence of a planet over there and, thus, perhaps resolve the discussion.

If there really is a planet over there, this system will reinforce the idea that planet formation is a common process. Several planets have already been found orbiting two stars, but seeing one of them circling three of them, as in GW Ori, is more difficult. Even so, the possible existence of this exoplanet suggests that planets can appear in all sorts of places, even the most unusual ones. “What we’ve learned is that when planets can form, they actually form,” said Sean Raymond, an astronomer at the University of Bordeaux who was not part of the study.

The article with the results of the study was published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

