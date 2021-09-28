Covid vaccines transmit viruses for less time than non-immunized
After all, do the vaccines available against covid-19 contain or not the transmission of the virus? A study carried out in the United States showed that, yes, immunization has a positive impact on containing the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.
- 3rd dose of Pfizer triggers antibodies in people vaccinated with CoronaVac
- Common virus in our body can predict intensity and recovery of covid-173
- Health releases 3rd dose of vaccine against covid- to health professionals
The study followed individuals linked to the NBA ( National Basketball Association of the United States), including athletes, coaches and staff, and found that the window of transmission of the virus among those who were vaccinated is significantly shorter than among those who were not vaccinated.
The researchers noted that viral replication in the first days of infection was similar between those who were and those who were not vaccinated. Both groups reached peak viral load in a matter of three days.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
However, the organism of the vaccinated managed to contain the threat more quickly. In a matter of five days, on average, the participants were already “clean”. Those who were not immunized took between seven and eight days.
The study did not notice a significant difference between the Alpha and Delta variants, which predominated in the United States at different times during the pandemic. It is also worth noting that the country has three vaccines approved for use: Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Janssen.
The article was published on the MedRxiv platform, a repository of pre-prints, and, as such, has not yet undergone peer review. You can check the survey at this link.
Source: UOL
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
173