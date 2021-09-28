covid-vaccines-transmit-viruses-for-less-time-than-non-immunized

After all, do the vaccines available against covid-19 contain or not the transmission of the virus? A study carried out in the United States showed that, yes, immunization has a positive impact on containing the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

The study followed individuals linked to the NBA ( National Basketball Association of the United States), including athletes, coaches and staff, and found that the window of transmission of the virus among those who were vaccinated is significantly shorter than among those who were not vaccinated.

The researchers noted that viral replication in the first days of infection was similar between those who were and those who were not vaccinated. Both groups reached peak viral load in a matter of three days.