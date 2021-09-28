Don't Look Up │Netflix Comedy Trailer Laughs at Scientific Denialism
If Earth were about to be hit by an asteroid, would the authorities take the threat seriously? That’s the premise of the new Netflix movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. The platform released a short excerpt from Não Look Up that very well sums up this plot and what we can expect from the comedy.
The big highlight here, however, is not just the joke on top of scientific denial that devastates the world. In addition to this detail, the feature has a really strong cast and names that are well awarded. In addition to DiCaprio and Lawrence — both Oscar winners — the legendary Meryl Streep plays the president of the United States, who is informally advised by her not-so-intelligent son, played by Jonah Hill.
Backstage, there is no shortage of award-winning names either. The film is directed and scripted by Adam McKay, an Oscar winner for The Big Bet and nominated for Vice. And he also has Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Pearlman, Matthew Perry and even Ariana Grande in the supporting cast.
So, despite the more casual tone presented in the trailer, Don’t Look Up is already one of Netflix’s big debuts of the year and makes it clear that the platform hasn’t saved a single penny when it comes to bringing Hollywood bigwigs to an original production.
Don’t Look Up arrives on Netflix on 30 December. The film will also premiere in some movie theaters two weeks before, on the day of December.
Source: Netflix
