don't-look-up-│netflix-comedy-trailer-laughs-at-scientific-denialism

Backstage, there is no shortage of award-winning names either. The film is directed and scripted by Adam McKay, an Oscar winner for The Big Bet and nominated for Vice. And he also has Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Pearlman, Matthew Perry and even Ariana Grande in the supporting cast.

So, despite the more casual tone presented in the trailer, Don’t Look Up is already one of Netflix’s big debuts of the year and makes it clear that the platform hasn’t saved a single penny when it comes to bringing Hollywood bigwigs to an original production.

Don’t Look Up arrives on Netflix on 30 December. The film will also premiere in some movie theaters two weeks before, on the day of December.