startup-accesses-court-data-to-update-court-actions-in-seconds

The digitization of law is a concept that is already in full swing, with lawtechs, courts and offices developing platforms to speed up the work. The startup from Recife, Koy, has a solution that interests many lawyers and large companies: an artificial intelligence that searches public data from the National Court for amounts to be received from processes that have already been concluded and have won the case.

Koy’s flagship product is AI Norma, based on the IBM Watson platform. It has access to 159 open Brazilian justice systems and is able to map court actions and classify them by macro cause (civil , tax and labor etc.). The platform has automatic and intelligent scheduling of process deadlines and also guides the lawyer by priorities, so that he does not miss deadlines or can speed up tasks from the progress of processes to their closure.

The founder of Koy is Karla Capela, partner of Raimundo & Capela and recognized by IBM as one of the 30 pioneering global leaders in artificial intelligence for the legal area. lawtech has already obtained more than R$ 3 million in investments. Located in São Paulo, Recife and Milan, the startup’s current team works in a home office, and its main client is Eletrobrás, where IA Norma found more than R$ 400 million shares to be discontinued.

What does that mean? Most of the platform’s customers are companies that contingency funds in case they lose legal proceedings in progress and need to indemnify the winning parties. As a result, their legal departments frequently scan databases to update the status of these actions—a time-consuming process that keeps law professionals locked in spreadsheets. Thus, they fail to dedicate their workforce to what they know how to do best, such as analyzing processes and studying jurisprudence, for example.

But Norma not only takes six seconds to do this job — what a lawyer would do in two hours — but it also helps to inform the law professional to understand all the perspectives and important data about the situation of the case. With this, it helps the company to avoid wasting time and money, in addition to quickly realizing where cases have been won and collecting damages as soon as possible. “People they work up 20 hours a day in blindness, but our tool says they are wasting time in vain on certain processes. We work at the entrance like Google, looking for each process and showing its updates, and at the exit as a Waze, showing the future possibilities of this process, such as the routes of the maps”, jokes Capela.

Agile methodologies, conservative lawyers400

The idea came when the lawyer learned Scrum, used in management as an agile methodology, that is, it allows you to constantly follow up on the updates of a team’s work plans. There was a change in the remuneration of one of the client companies to Raimundo & Capela , which would pay only when the processes were filed or when new ones were received. Hence, she saw in this demand the need to speed up the procedural follow-up. For this, she created a platform capable of applying Scrum in law.

“I had a system that was really bad for that. I thought: I’m going to remap the processes and make a system for my office. Then other people from other offices said: I want one like this”, recalls Karla Capela. under three demands: that all Brazilian justice systems be unified to the same interface; standardize the data, which were categorized in different ways in each platform in the courts; and structure everything in sentences that would guide how the lawyer should proceed in each case.

Currently the platform deals with 20 thousand processes of 20 customers. And an advantage for smaller customers is that the price of the tool is according to demand: the minimum amount to follow a process is BRL 6.400, and the amount increases to as it sweeps more stocks.

Despite apparent gains from using Norma, the head of Koy says many law firms still resist using Norma for have a more mentality conservative, and that is why the platform is more successful with companies, who use it to find out about the actions in which they were mentioned as part. “The market for lawyers is not ready. They often ask [sobre Norma e IAs jurídicas]: ‘Does this really happen?’ The corporate market is more ready for the type of technology we offer”, he argues.

Furthermore, Capela sees in its target audience a great difficulty in uniting the from the legal area to the accounting of companies. “To dissociate the areas is to lose the opportunity to obtain financial gains that already exist in the procedural portfolio. And with our technology, this is possible. Koy is part of a great mission: that of causing a great social impact with access to justice, reducing work unproductive and bureaucratic of companies and focusing on financial return”, he added.