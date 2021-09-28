Samsung Galaxy S10: Still a Good Choice in 2021?
The Galaxy S line10 is about to complete three years since its launch, but the searches for with12 Samsung” follow high on the internet. Is it worth investing in these models two and a half years after they hit stores, with two generations available and a third on the way?
- Better Samsung cell phone to buy at 2021
A high-end cell phone usually hits the market at a high price, and has a good reduction in the following months until reaching a good value. Generally, it is better to buy a top of the line with two years of market than a new mid-range, as its performance and cameras are usually still far superior. However, it all depends on several other factors, in addition to the most important: is the price still at a low level, or are there already more recent models at a value that could be more interesting?
That’s it what Canaltech will evaluate in this matter. The Samsung Galaxy S is it still worth two and a half years after its launch, or are there Samsung’s own alternatives that might be a more interesting investment at this point? See the updated device review to understand.
