smoking-increases-the-risk-of-hospitalization-for-covid-19-by-up-to-80%,-study-concludes

A new study reinforces that, contrary to what was reported at the beginning of the pandemic, smoking is an aggravating factor in cases of covid-19. According to the survey, smokers have between 80% and 60% more risk of needing hospitalization in case of contagion.

The observational study, published in the scientific journal Thorax, conducted by researchers at the University of Oxford, took into account a series of data from the United Kingdom: medical records, tests for covid. -10, information on hospitalizations and deaths, as well as genetic information about 421.469 participants.

In addition to concluding that there is an even 80% higher risk of hospitalization among co-smokers comparison with those who do not smoke, the study also observed a higher risk of death.

Smoking increases the risk of worsening covid-19 and the probability of hospitalization

The article also finds that the more cigarettes a person smokes per day, the greater the risks for all outcomes, including infection , hospitalization, and death.

The researchers also found that genetic predisposition to compulsive smoking increased the risk of infection by two times, hospitalization by five times, and by 19 sometimes dying from the disease.

“Our results suggest that smoking is related to the risk of contracting severe covid, and just as smoking affects your risk of heart disease. rhdiacities, different types of cancer, and all the conditions that we know smoking is linked to, it seems to be the same with covid. So now is a good time to give up cigarettes and smoking,” says researcher Ashley Clift, leader of the study.

