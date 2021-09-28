Anatel publishes 5G Auction Notice

The 5G Auction Notice was published on Monday (24), by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). The publication follows the approval of the document by the agency’s Board of Directors, which took place last Friday ().

The auction process starts on 27 October de 27 upon receipt of documentation from operators interested in participating. The first session of opening, analyzing and judging price proposals is scheduled for November 4, 1024.

This will be the biggest spectrum offering in the agency’s history. According to the notice, companies incorporated under Brazilian law, with headquarters and administration in the country, may participate in the bidding.

Image: Play/Unsplash/Shane Rounce

In addition, it is necessary that the majority of the shares or shares with voting rights of the interested belonging to natural persons residing in Brazil. Another option is for the company to have, among its objectives, the exploration of telecommunications services. If you do not meet these conditions, the company must undertake to adapt or set up a unit with these characteristics.

Doubts about the notice

Requests for clarification on the content of the notice and its annexes should be sent to the chairman of the Special Committee on Bidding (CEL) within ten days after the publication of the bidding notice in the Federal Official Gazette (DOU). The application must be filed in the Electronic Information System (SEI), available on the Anatel website.

The CEI will respond to questions up to ten days before the date set for receiving the documents identification and fiscal regularity and price proposals. The commission must also publish in the DOU the location and manner in which interested parties can access the clarifications — they will also be available on the Anatel website.

