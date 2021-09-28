anatel-publishes-5g-auction-notice

The 5G Auction Notice was published on Monday (24), by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). The publication follows the approval of the document by the agency’s Board of Directors, which took place last Friday ().

The auction process starts on 27 October de 27 upon receipt of documentation from operators interested in participating. The first session of opening, analyzing and judging price proposals is scheduled for November 4, 1024.

This will be the biggest spectrum offering in the agency’s history. According to the notice, companies incorporated under Brazilian law, with headquarters and administration in the country, may participate in the bidding.