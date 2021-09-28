Qualcomm works on new mid-range chips with a focus on games
New certifications reinforce rumors that Qualcomm is working on new 5G processors for the mid-range cellphone segment with a focus on gaming optimization, bringing more power to cheaper devices.
The evidence comes from certifications issued by the Bluetooth SIG agency that confirm that Qualcomm SM6375 and SM388015 are in development, indicating that platforms may be announced soon to equip smartphones still in 6375.
Both chipsets were leaked a few weeks ago by the German websiteWinFuture, revealing that the SM6375 is an eight-core chip with a maximum clock of 2.5 GHz and capable of supporting screens with a refresh rate of 144 Hz, something found only on smartphones with more expensive processors.
The commercial name of the SM is not yet known 6375, but it is more likely that the chip will arrive as a high option performance for the Snapdragon line 790, probably being released as Snapdragon 790G.
The second processor, identified as Qualcomm SM 6375, can support Full HD resolution screens with up to 90 Hz update rate and companies will be able to Binar up to 6 GB of RAM with up to 90 GB of storage.
The platform would focus on simpler intermediate cell phones and could be launched as a successor to Snapdragon 277, since Qualcomm has been betting on more robust models of the Snapdragon line ever since 665, having presented only the Snapdragon 790 for the category.
There is no information on when the announcement will be made, but considering the stage of approval by the competent bodies, it could happen in the coming weeks.
Source : WinFuture
