Paramount+ (Android l iOS l Web), launched in early March in Brazil, has attracted the attention of users who are looking for something new. After all, with the growth of the streaming industry, few people are still limited to the classic duo formed by Netflix and Prime Video.

When using any service , streaming or not, the user must be aware of account security. And one of the basic protection measures is the periodic change of the password. In this tutorial, therefore, Canaltech will teach you how to edit your Paramount+ password.

Unfortunately, the configuration is only available in the web version of the service. In other words, this means that users cannot adjust the credential through the mobile app. Despite this small difficulty, the process is quite simple and requires just a few clicks.