How to edit your Paramount+ password

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 28, 2021
1
Paramount+ (Android l iOS l Web), launched in early March in Brazil, has attracted the attention of users who are looking for something new. After all, with the growth of the streaming industry, few people are still limited to the classic duo formed by Netflix and Prime Video.

  • How to create an account at Paramount+
  • It is worth subscribing to Paramount+ ?
  • How to subscribe to Paramount+

When using any service , streaming or not, the user must be aware of account security. And one of the basic protection measures is the periodic change of the password. In this tutorial, therefore, Canaltech will teach you how to edit your Paramount+ password.

Unfortunately, the configuration is only available in the web version of the service. In other words, this means that users cannot adjust the credential through the mobile app. Despite this small difficulty, the process is quite simple and requires just a few clicks.

Step 1:

Access Paramount+ from the computer and, with the account logged in, slide the mouse cursor over the profile tab in the upper right corner (represented by the name of the subscriber).

It is not possible to edit your Paramount+ password through the app. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2:

On the next page, find the “Account” section right at the top of the screen. Once that is done, select the command “Edit password”.

On this page, users can also edit the e-mail registration. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3:

Now enter the current password and the new combination. Confirm and finally click on “Save”.

To complete the change, it is I need to know the current combination. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Ready! Now you know how to edit your Paramount+ password and secure your account.

