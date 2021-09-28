The Tiger Mafia | Netflix's Bizarre Series Renewed for Season 2

In , still at the beginning of the pandemic, the world was shocked to learn about Joe’s story Exotic in the documentary series The Mafia of the Tigers, which has been reproduced by over 30 millions of homes only in the first month of release. Now, Netflix has not only announced that there will be a sequel, it’s coming later this year.

In the teaser, Netflix says that the world had no idea what was about to be released and consequently became a “hit ” worldwide. The video doesn’t even bring new images and doesn’t even show what will be the approach of the new season, showing only a brief footage of Joe in prison, but says that we only saw the surface of the story

The promise for the new episodes, according to Netflix, is much more chaos and madness.

