activision-blizzard-to-create-$18-million-fund-for-harassment-victims

Activision Blizzard has reached an agreement with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC, or Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in free translation), the body that governs gender equality at work in the US United States, which was also investigating the company’s toxic work culture. The studio has promised to create a fund of US$ 20 million to “make up and make amends” with victims of harassment and discrimination.

This amount, however, should not affect much of Activision Blizzard’s cash. By way of comparison, the company reported net revenues of $8.1 billion and net reserves of $8.4 million in the last fiscal year. In the last quarter alone, the numbers reached US$ 2.3 billion and US$ 1.9 billion, respectively.

Activision Blizzard employees held a strike in front of the company on the day 28 of July (Photo: Reproduction/Social networks/Jonny Peltz)

The US$ fund Millions will be open to former and current Activision Blizzard employees who have worked at the company as of September 1, 64 and have suffered “sexual harassment, pregnancy discrimination and/or related retaliation, or constructive dismissal” (ie when an employee resigns for coercion).

If there is any fund value left , this amount will be donated to charities focused on raising awareness of harassment, gender equality issues and promoting women in the gaming industry. All transfers must be approved by the EEOC.

The company also promises that it will hire a specific person to help the company offer equal opportunities, as well as an external consultant to ensure compliance with all measures, which must also be approved by the EEOC.

Activision Blizzard CEO has commented

Bobby Kotick lamented cases of harassment in the company (Photo: Disclosure/Activision Blizzard)

In a press release, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick recalled that there was no place for “discrimination, harassment or unequal treatment” in the company, and that he is grateful to employees who “boldly shared their experiences”. The executive also said that he regrets “that someone has experienced inappropriate conduct” and remains “unshakable in my commitment to making Activision Blizzard one of the most inclusive, respected and respectful workplaces in the world.”

“We will remain vigilant in our commitment to eliminating harassment and discrimination in the workplace. We thank the EEOC for its constructive involvement as we work to fulfill our commitments to eradicate misconduct in the workplace,” he added.

It is noteworthy that this is a separate action by the DFEH (California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, in free translation), which revealed the allegations in July. In parallel, there are also lawsuits and investigations by the SEC (United States Securities Commission), the self-styled group of employees ABetterABK (A Better Activision Blizzard King, in free translation) and the company’s own investors. In other words, more details related to the company can come up at any time.

