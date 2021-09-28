tiktok-announces-tools-to-bring-content-creators-and-brands-together

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Call your attention

Still Focused on the relationship, the Branded Content Toggle (BCT) will be another solution to land on TikTok in the future to help in the bond between creators and contractors . In this case, the targeting is for more beginner content producers, who are not yet in the creators market, but who can disclose branded content and identify themselves to receive sponsorship.

Creators interact with sponsored content (Image: Reproduction/TikTok)

Apparently, the idea of ​​BCT is to allow you to tag some product or service to draw attention by showing your audience engagement, for example. It would be a way to establish a position, show admiration and, who knows, gain the trust of an advertiser.

Finally, there will be a specialized service to help companies and brands manage the entire process with the creators on TikTok. This is still something being analyzed by the network, so not many details were released. It is not yet clear, for example, if this intermediation would be done by a specialized team of people or if it would function as a kind of consultancy.

Brands can also be “hands on”

The developers promise, yet, a series of options to facilitate and inspire the brands themselves to produce content. These tools should allow companies to make quality videos, without the need to hire agencies or rely exclusively on professionals specialized in digital marketing.

Companies will have a suite of applications to edit their own videos (Image: Playback/TikTok)

More details have not yet been revealed about this, but expectations are high and may attract those companies still afraid to enter TikTok. The entire event, by the way, has a tone very focused on convincing businessmen to invest time and money in short videos, because the Chinese social network is not kidding.

To encourage the entry of Tiktok announced a series of tools to facilitate ad purchase, measure campaign success and monitor performance. Some are familiar metrics like reach and display frequency, but there are some new to the app like the “inventory filter” tools — allowing advertisers more control over where they’d like their ads to appear.

Advertising on the rise for companies

Focused on online advertising, TikTok Shoping should offer new ways to explore advertising, with the possibility of superimposing elements on the screen and offering an immediate sale from the touch of the screen. With this addition, old campaigns and “square” format should be replaced by more interactive videos that encourage people to participate.