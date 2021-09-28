TikTok Announces Tools to Bring Content Creators and Brands Together

September 28, 2021
TikTok held this Tuesday (28) the event called TikTok World, whose objective was to present an improved set of products for content creators and brands on the platform. The idea is to offer more possibilities for integration and collaboration that favor these two audiences, which are so important to the social network.

The main news was the addition of

Creator Marketplace

in Brazil, a kind of online shopping center aimed at bringing together influencers and companies. With this addition, it will be easier for brands to directly contact the profiles they want to advertise. According to TikTok data, business partners can reach more than 35 thousand breeders in more than countries where the market is present.

The Creator Marketplace will bring brand and content creator closer (Image: Playback/TikTok)

There are still tools that should be available in the future, such as

Open Application Campaigns.

As the name suggests, it’s about conducting open in-app campaigns, in which customers can post details of what they’re planning on Creator Marketplace and open vacancies for content creators if proactively enroll.

Call your attention

Still Focused on the relationship, the Branded Content Toggle (BCT) will be another solution to land on TikTok in the future to help in the bond between creators and contractors . In this case, the targeting is for more beginner content producers, who are not yet in the creators market, but who can disclose branded content and identify themselves to receive sponsorship.

Creators interact with sponsored content (Image: Reproduction/TikTok)

Apparently, the idea of ​​BCT is to allow you to tag some product or service to draw attention by showing your audience engagement, for example. It would be a way to establish a position, show admiration and, who knows, gain the trust of an advertiser.

Finally, there will be a specialized service to help companies and brands manage the entire process with the creators on TikTok. This is still something being analyzed by the network, so not many details were released. It is not yet clear, for example, if this intermediation would be done by a specialized team of people or if it would function as a kind of consultancy.

Brands can also be “hands on”

The developers promise, yet, a series of options to facilitate and inspire the brands themselves to produce content. These tools should allow companies to make quality videos, without the need to hire agencies or rely exclusively on professionals specialized in digital marketing.

Companies will have a suite of applications to edit their own videos (Image: Playback/TikTok)

More details have not yet been revealed about this, but expectations are high and may attract those companies still afraid to enter TikTok. The entire event, by the way, has a tone very focused on convincing businessmen to invest time and money in short videos, because the Chinese social network is not kidding.

To encourage the entry of Tiktok announced a series of tools to facilitate ad purchase, measure campaign success and monitor performance. Some are familiar metrics like reach and display frequency, but there are some new to the app like the “inventory filter” tools — allowing advertisers more control over where they’d like their ads to appear.

Advertising on the rise for companies

Focused on online advertising, TikTok Shoping should offer new ways to explore advertising, with the possibility of superimposing elements on the screen and offering an immediate sale from the touch of the screen. With this addition, old campaigns and “square” format should be replaced by more interactive videos that encourage people to participate.

This bottle may appear in the video and, if the user clicks, will be taken to a purchase screen (Image: Playback/TikTok)

In addition, the online stores will bring a set of solutions, resources and advertising tools that enable brands and merchants to engage significantly with their customers. These are:

  • Self-Integration: Merchants can enjoy a complete trading experience with the ability to upload products and manage everything from shipping to delivery and point of purchase.
  • Third Party Integration: For merchants who like to work with their preferred third party trading partners, Tiktok offers partnership with Shopify, Square, Ecwid, PrestaShop.
  • Links to products: Brands can highlight one or multiple products directly from an organic TikTok video, taking users to product detail pages products, loaded instantly — for now, this is not available in Brazil.
  • LIVE Shopping: In some countries, brands can connect directly with their community, in real-time, and share dynamic links to products and services at the same time.
  • Collection Ads: Brands can customize and include product cards they can m be slipped into their In-Feed ad videos.
  • Dynamic Showcase Ads: Companies may offer users targeted and personalized ads based on users’ interests.

According to the social network, these changes can further expand the engagement potential of campaigns and help in calculating the ROI, the return of the investment, which will help companies have more control over the profits generated by the platform.

To ensure that ad visibility is real, partners will have to ensure that the traffic generated is real and can thus take measures to prevent invalid access and expand the reach of the media on TikTok.

Integration with products will allow immediate purchase, without leaving the platform or with external stores integrated to TikTok (Image: Divulgação/TikTok)

The event will also have content focused on successful tactics on the network, the importance of sound in videos, cases business success stories and information about PartnerTok, the TikTok marketing partner program.

It remains to be seen whether this flood of ads will be enough to break the distrust that some still have with TikTok and, mainly, if it will be able to attract new investors to make the platform a place to do business, and not just a digital entertainment center.

Click here to access the TikTok World website and make your registration. The event is already running and you can access it after making a quick registration.

Source: TikTok



