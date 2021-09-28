TikTok Announces Tools to Bring Content Creators and Brands Together
TikTok held this Tuesday (28) the event called TikTok World, whose objective was to present an improved set of products for content creators and brands on the platform. The idea is to offer more possibilities for integration and collaboration that favor these two audiences, which are so important to the social network.
The event will also have content focused on successful tactics on the network, the importance of sound in videos, cases business success stories and information about PartnerTok, the TikTok marketing partner program.
It remains to be seen whether this flood of ads will be enough to break the distrust that some still have with TikTok and, mainly, if it will be able to attract new investors to make the platform a place to do business, and not just a digital entertainment center.
Click here to access the TikTok World website and make your registration. The event is already running and you can access it after making a quick registration.
Source: TikTok
