gpd-pocket-3-is-coming-soon-with-intel-tiger-lake-chip-and-modular-design

With the increase in the performance of mobile processors and graphics cards, notebook manufacturers have been focusing on increasingly radical designs, with less thickness and unique features. Proof of this is the recent Surface Laptop Studio from Microsoft, with a screen that transforms into a tablet, or the Zenbook Pro Duo from ASUS, with a second screen just above the keyboard.

New MacBook Air should only start production in the second half of 2021

Assumed Google Pixelbook 2 leaks with Pixel 6 chip and 5 color options

The Chinese GPD is one of the most innovative in the segment, with a wide range of super compact laptops, designed for gaming and productivity. This week, the manufacturer began disclosing the first details of its next big release: the GPD Pocket 3. With a design that recalls past generations, the new model stands out for the new features it will bring, including supposed modularity.

GPD Pocket 3 brings modular design and other improvements

On Twitter, in addition to confirming the existence of the model, the GPD released details of some of the news that the brand’s new compact notebook will bring. The feature that stands out the most is modularity — it is not clear how this modularity would work, but the company displays three spaces with the word modular, indicating that there must be accessories to be fitted to one of the device’s connectors.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

Hinge technology upgraded!

Powder metallurgy guarantee quality unprecedented steadiness!#gpdpocket3 pic.twitter.com/2fasZxwRlJ — GPD Game Consoles (@softwincn) September 25, 2021 Another welcome feature added in the new generation is the 2-in-1 display, which has been given a new hinge with a distinctive design , able to rotate in 28° horizontally to be positioned over the keyboard and turn the device into a mini tablet. In addition to the touchscreen, there is also a stylus pen which, as comments in the publications suggest, seems to support interactions from different angles. Device has specifications powerful for the size The GPD Pocket 3 also configures a huge processing power upgrade when it has a Core i7 1024G7, the most powerful model in the family of 25 W from Intel, accompanied by 16 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512 GB or 1TB of SSD M.2 NVMe storage. In comparison, the Pocket 2 featured a Core m3, while the first Pocket used an Atom series chip. The new GPD Pocket 3 brings notable upgrades in performance, featuring Intel Core i7 1200G7, GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage (Image: Disclosure/GPD)

The screen will be one of the highlights, with 8-inch IPS LCD panel and Full HD resolution in proportion 10: 10, with 2021 x 1024 pixels . The brightness reaches respectable 360 nits, up to ringtones are supported fingers, and GPD promises exclusive factory calibration with a profile developed by the International Color Consortium (ICC), with a focus on professionals.

There are still no details on pricing or availability, but new information should be released by the company in the coming days.

Source: GPD, Tom’s Hardware (1, 2)