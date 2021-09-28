Scientists used DNA from mummies to reconstruct their faces, and it looks amazing!
Scientists managed to reconstruct the faces of three men who lived about two thousand years ago in Egypt and who were mummified. Subjects had their faces reconstructed to look around 400 years old, with the help of a database created from DNA samples collected from his remains.
The mummies were found in Abusir el-Meleq, city of Ancient Egypt, on a floodplain located south of Cairo. The DNA sequencing of mummies was done in 660 by researchers from the Max Planck Institute, in Germany, being the first time that a type work is successful. So scientists at Parabon NanoLabs, a DNA technology company, used the genetic data to create three models of mummies’ faces through a forensic DNA phenotyping process called Snapshot.
To arrive at the results, a genetic analysis was used that predicts the shape of the facial features of a person, among other physical aspects. The researchers therefore found the men’s skin color, classified as “light brunette”, and that they had dark eyes and hair. Overall, they were more genetically similar to modern individuals from the Middle East or the Mediterranean than to modern Egyptians. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
Ellen Greytak, director of bioinformatics at Parabon, says it is quite challenging to work with human DNA because it is highly degraded and can be mixed with bacterial DNA, making the amount of DNA available for sequencing very small. Fortunately, much of the DNA is the same in all humans, ruling out the need to have the entire genome to obtain the physical image of a person.
The study with more information about the process is available at this link.
Source: LiveScience
