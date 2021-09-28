scientists-used-dna-from-mummies-to-reconstruct-their-faces,-and-it-looks-amazing!

Scientists managed to reconstruct the faces of three men who lived about two thousand years ago in Egypt and who were mummified. Subjects had their faces reconstructed to look around 400 years old, with the help of a database created from DNA samples collected from his remains.

The mummies were found in Abusir el-Meleq, city of Ancient Egypt, on a floodplain located south of Cairo. The DNA sequencing of mummies was done in 660 by researchers from the Max Planck Institute, in Germany, being the first time that a type work is successful. So scientists at Parabon NanoLabs, a DNA technology company, used the genetic data to create three models of mummies’ faces through a forensic DNA phenotyping process called Snapshot.