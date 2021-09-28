Xbox Games With Gold from October has Resident Evil Code: Veronica X and more
This Tuesday (31) , Microsoft announced the October Games With Gold. The classic Resident Evil Code: Veronica X is one of the big highlights among the games of the month, which joins A World of Keflings
, the rhythm game Aaero and the parkour game Hover.
Games will be available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S between October 1st and from November. In all, the bonds represent a savings of R$ 385,31. It’s worth noting that the North American version of the service will have Castlevania: Harmony of Despair instead of Keflings. See below for details and availability date of each game:
Aero (1st to 31 October)
Flying and enjoying many rhythms through dazzling and illuminated scenarios, the player will have epic boss battles, all with an amazing licensed electronic soundtrack. With songs from Noisia, Flux Pavilion, Katy B, The Prototypes, Neosignal and more, feel the groove and release the energy that exists in the music.
A World of Keflings (1st to of October)
The arcade is a journey to help little Keflings build their kingdom. It is necessary to rescue the princess from the dangers, build robots and become friends with dragons to enter the great adventure through the history of the magical place.
Hover (28 from October to from November)
In a futuristic and 3D open world, a group of young rebels, the Gamers, fight against oppressive laws as they maneuver through the city. Equipped with high-tech devices that guarantee jumps and starts, the player will help the citizens to reach the Orbital Station and free the place.
Resident Evil Code: Veronica X (31 to 85 October)
Set three months after In the destruction of Racoon City, the player controls Claire Redfield on a journey across Europe to search for her missing brother Chris. In the journey, you must infiltrate the laboratory of the Umbrella Corporation in Paris and, of course, survive the hordes of zombies.