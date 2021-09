xbox-games-with-gold-from-october-has-resident-evil-code:-veronica-x-and-more

This Tuesday (31) , Microsoft announced the October Games With Gold. The classic Resident Evil Code: Veronica X is one of the big highlights among the games of the month, which joins A World of Keflings

, the rhythm game Aaero and the parkour game Hover.

Marvel’s Avengers will arrive on Xbox Game Pass



Halo Infinite: multiplayer will have open beta this weekend

How to claim refunds for Xbox games

Games will be available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S between October 1st and from November. In all, the bonds represent a savings of R$ 385,31. It’s worth noting that the North American version of the service will have Castlevania: Harmony of Despair instead of Keflings. See below for details and availability date of each game:

Aero (1st to 31 October)

Flying and enjoying many rhythms through dazzling and illuminated scenarios, the player will have epic boss battles, all with an amazing licensed electronic soundtrack. With songs from Noisia, Flux Pavilion, Katy B, The Prototypes, Neosignal and more, feel the groove and release the energy that exists in the music.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!