Scientists create total solid state battery by trading graphite for silicon
Researchers at the University of California at San Diego, USA, have developed a new type of solid state battery using a silicon anode instead of graphite. After the first tests, the cell proved to be safer, more durable and with great energy capacity during the charging cycles.
Silicon anodes have an energy density times larger than graphite anodes used in conventional lithium-ion batteries. The problem is that they degrade quickly as these batteries are charged and discharged due to the interaction with liquid electrolytes.
“We have demonstrated that our battery offers 500 loading and unloading cycles with 91% capacity retention at room temperature, which represents exciting progress for silicon anode and solid state battery research,” celebrates chemical engineer Darren HS Tan, lead author of the study.
Right electrolyte
The expansion of a large volume of silicon particles during the charge-discharge process with liquid electrolytes results in considerable losses of energy capacity over time. To correct this problem, scientists eliminated the carbon and binders that made up the silicon anodes.
Battery diagram of total solid state (Image: Reproduction/University of California)
By removing all the graphite, the team also removed the liquid electrolyte from the system, replacing it with a sulfide-based compound in a microsilicon device, less processed and cheaper than nanosilicon, commonly used in the manufacture of lithium ion batteries.
“As battery researchers, it is vital to address the basic problems of the system. For silicon anodes, we know that one of the big problems is the instability of the liquid electrolyte interface. Previous efforts to commercialize silicon alloy anodes focused on silicon-graphite composites, but they had a precarious stability”, explains nanoengineering professor Shirley Meng, co-author of the study.
Solid state
After replacing the liquid electrolyte with a solid electrolyte, removing the carbon and silicon binders from the anode , scientists managed to avoid watering the entire system during battery operating cycles. With this, it was possible to create a complete solid state power cell.
With no carbon in the anode of lithium-ion batteries, the University of California team significantly reduced interfacial contact and unwanted side reactions, preventing the continual loss of energy capacity that normally occurs in conventional liquid-based electrolytes.
“The solid state silicon approach overcomes many limitations in conventional batteries. It presents exciting opportunities for us to meet market demands for higher volumetric energy, reduced costs and safer batteries, especially for grid energy storage and electric vehicles,” concludes Tan.
Source : University of California
