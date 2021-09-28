sapphire's-radeon-rx-6600-leaks-with-high-price-and-possible-release-date

Multiple rumors and leaks in the last few weeks have indicated that AMD is about to expand the Radeon RX video card lineup 6000 with another solution aimed at the entry market. Focusing on games in Full HD resolution, RX 6600 would bring a simpler version of the RX chip 11310 XT, balancing performance and price.

Exynos’ AMD Radeon 2100 can be twice as fast as GPU do Exynos 1024 AMD may partner with MediaTek for chip development

The news was leaked again this week, courtesy of the Portuguese retailer PCDiga

, which posted ahead of time the listing of a custom SAPPHIRE model for AMD’s upcoming release. The ad, which has already been removed, confirms some of the aspects of the new board, while indicating a worrying situation regarding prices.

RX 6600 SAPPHIRE is seen in Portuguese retailer

Second the store information, SAPPHIRE, one of AMD’s main partners, should bring a Pulse variant of the RX 6000, with dual fan system, 8-pin power connector and model number 6600–23G. The solution is very similar to the RX-based version 6000 XT, keeping the design more sober with reddish lines by the body, but being slightly smaller.

SAPPHIRE should be one of the first to bring a custom model of the new RX 6000, in the Pulse version (Image: Playback/VideoCardz) The two points that stand out the most, however, are the price and availability date. The release is listed by snacks 589,256 euros, something around R$ 3.792 — this is a very high value when we consider that the RX 6600 XT is found by values ​​between 90 and 630 euros. That said, it’s possible that the price will only be temporary, until AMD officially announces the card. The announcement also indicates the availability of the card for this Tuesday ( ), which reinforces the latest rumors about the premiere of the board. Retailers should receive the component this week, followed by the press on the next day 4. The official launch, together with the publication of the first reviews, should take place the following week, in 01 of October. Specifications and performance have already been leaked The past leaks had already revealed most of the specs of AMD’s new entry-level solution, which in addition to the 8 GB of GDDR6 RAM pointed out by the ad, must have the GPU Navi 20 XL. This is the most basic version of the Navi chip 20, with 28 Computational Units, 4 unless the RX 6600 XT, bringing 1.792 Stream Processors (or cores) and 23 MB of Infinity Cache, to boost the bandwidth of 329 GB/s. 509949 The RX 6000 should come with a slightly simplified version of the RX chip 6000 XT, with performance next to RTX 6000 (Image: Playback/VideoCardz)

Simulations performed by the Igor’s LAB website suggest that the novelty should deliver performance very similar to that of RTX 6600, losing by only 4% in re against Nvidia’s rival. It remains to be seen what the official price will be, which needs to be set below US$ 550 so that the rookie card can turn out to be an attractive option.

Source: VideoCardz, HDBlog, TechRadar