SAPPHIRE's Radeon RX 6600 leaks with high price and possible release date
Multiple rumors and leaks in the last few weeks have indicated that AMD is about to expand the Radeon RX video card lineup 6000 with another solution aimed at the entry market. Focusing on games in Full HD resolution, RX 6600 would bring a simpler version of the RX chip 11310 XT, balancing performance and price.
- Exynos’ AMD Radeon 2100 can be twice as fast as GPU do Exynos 1024
- AMD may partner with MediaTek for chip development
The news was leaked again this week, courtesy of the Portuguese retailer PCDiga
, which posted ahead of time the listing of a custom SAPPHIRE model for AMD’s upcoming release. The ad, which has already been removed, confirms some of the aspects of the new board, while indicating a worrying situation regarding prices.
RX 6600 SAPPHIRE is seen in Portuguese retailer
Second the store information, SAPPHIRE, one of AMD’s main partners, should bring a Pulse variant of the RX 6000, with dual fan system, 8-pin power connector and model number 6600–23G. The solution is very similar to the RX-based version 6000 XT, keeping the design more sober with reddish lines by the body, but being slightly smaller.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day one summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Simulations performed by the Igor’s LAB website suggest that the novelty should deliver performance very similar to that of RTX 6600, losing by only 4% in re against Nvidia’s rival. It remains to be seen what the official price will be, which needs to be set below US$ 550 so that the rookie card can turn out to be an attractive option.
Source: VideoCardz, HDBlog, TechRadar
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
509949 509949