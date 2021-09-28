toshiba-renews-tv-lineup-with-up-to-65-inches-and-4k-resolution

Toshiba has renewed its TV portfolio with models of different sizes, resolutions and prices. The products bring a high level of connectivity, with support for voice commands via Alexa or other assistants, and compatibility with the main applications for videos, series and movies.

The most premium product is the UK32, which has LED technology, even 65 inches, 4K resolution and support for HDR in HLG format. Smart TV promises a cinema experience, with compatibility for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. TRU Dimming technology brings sharper contrast in dark scenes, while TRU Flow delivers smoother images in fast-moving motions — like sports and action movies — and TRU Resolution upscales non-4K content to simulate resolutions bigger and improve the overall experience.

Toshiba televisions have a simple and unobtrusive design (Image: Divulgation/Toshiba) It brings the Freeview Play system with more than 24 thousand hours of content, plus access to apps like Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video. The television also brings Alexa in an integrated way, eliminating the need for an Echo device to perform smart home actions or other assistant resources. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The UL model24 is a step down in Toshiba’s lineup of televisions , but brings practically the same sizes, versions and functions as the UK31. However, it loses the TRU Flow technology and also doesn’t bring Alexa integrated, but consequently it is sold for a more affordable price.

Android fans will be able to enjoy the UA2B model, which has the same features of UL24, but comes with a built-in Chromecast and built-in microphone remote control for convenient voice commands. It runs Android 9, with access to apps and movies from the Play Store, as well as streaming games through Google Stadia in countries that have the service.

The WK3C line is designed for use in secondary environments, such as kitchens and smaller bedrooms. It brings versions of 24 or 48 inches, but has HD resolution only. Even so, it keeps features like integrated Alexa, HDR10, HLG, TU Dimming and TRU Resolution, in addition to all typical Smart TV connectivity functions.

Prices and availability

All TVs will be available for the UK, but Toshiba has not yet released information about possible sales in other markets. The prices of each version can be seen below:

Toshiba UK31: from 379 pounds sterling (about R$ 2.920 in direct conversion)



Toshiba UL31: from 237 GBP (R$ 2.456)

Toshiba UA2B: from 456 pounds sterling (BRL 3. )

Toshiba WK3C 24 inches: 199 pounds sterling (BRL 1.237)

Toshiba WK3C 32 inches: 199 pounds sterling (BRL 1.456)

