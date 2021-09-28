How to Connect Your Mobile to a Hidden Wi-Fi Network

When configuring a Wi-Fi network, routers offer the possibility of hiding that network so that only you or people you trust have access, increasing the privacy of the connection and preventing slowdown due to multiple intruding devices.

    On the other hand, it is important to be aware that this extra security measure changes the way the device connects to the network. Next, we’ll teach you how to connect your smartphone to an invisible Wi-Fi network.

    As we talk about how you connect changes in an invisible network, compared to a Wi-Fi network open, is because you need to know precisely some specific details. In addition to the password, have at hand the exact name of the connection — and this includes whether it has spaces and/or uppercase or lowercase letters — and the security protocol used by the router.

    Having said that, follow the steps below.

    On Android

    Step 1:

    open the “Settings” app, represented by a gear icon.

    Open your Android settings to get connect to a hidden network (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

    Step 2:

    access “Network and internet”.

    Access the option that groups all available networks and connections (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

    Step 3:

    Tap on the “Wi-Fi” option.

    In Wi-Fi, we will insert an invisible network for you to connect your device (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

    Step 4: scroll down to the end and tap “Add network”.

    When you want to add other invisible networks, follow this same procedure. Each network needs to be added individually, one by one (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

    Step 5:

    enter the exact name of the Wi- Fi hidden, the type of certification protocol and enter the password. It is not necessary to edit the items that are in “Advanced Options”.

    Inform the network name and then select the router’s security protocol. Next, a field to enter the password will be displayed (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

    Step 6:

    Check that the information is correct and tap “Save”.

    Confirm that the information is correct and save the connection on your Android device (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

    Now just wait for the device to connect to the invisible network and that’s it!

    On the iPhone

    Step 1:

    Touch “Settings”.

    To connect your iPhone to a hidden wireless network, open the Settings app (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

    Step 2:

    Now go to “Wi-Fi”.

    The path is the same we are used to when we want to connect to an open Wi-Fi network (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

    Step 3:

    in the “Networks” box, tap “Other…”. It is from here that we will inform the invisible connection.

    All Once you want to add a connection manually, this is the option you should continue with (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

    Step 4:

    put the exact name of the network, and then enter the security type and password.

    Remember to enter the exact name of the network (including uppercase or lowercase letters, as well as spaces) and select the router’s security protocol (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

    Step 5:

    make sure the data is correct and finish with “Connect”.

    After entering all the data , connect to the invisible network (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

    Wait until the connection is established and you’re done! You have connected your iPhone to a hidden network. The network is now displayed on your cell phone, but only while you are connected.

