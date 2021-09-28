how-to-connect-your-mobile-to-a-hidden-wi-fi-network

When configuring a Wi-Fi network, routers offer the possibility of hiding that network so that only you or people you trust have access, increasing the privacy of the connection and preventing slowdown due to multiple intruding devices.

How to block your home’s Wi-Fi for new users

On the other hand, it is important to be aware that this extra security measure changes the way the device connects to the network. Next, we’ll teach you how to connect your smartphone to an invisible Wi-Fi network.

As we talk about how you connect changes in an invisible network, compared to a Wi-Fi network open, is because you need to know precisely some specific details. In addition to the password, have at hand the exact name of the connection — and this includes whether it has spaces and/or uppercase or lowercase letters — and the security protocol used by the router.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Having said that, follow the steps below. On Android Step 1: open the “Settings” app, represented by a gear icon.

Open your Android settings to get connect to a hidden network (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 2:

access “Network and internet”.

Access the option that groups all available networks and connections (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 3: Tap on the “Wi-Fi” option. In Wi-Fi, we will insert an invisible network for you to connect your device (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 4: scroll down to the end and tap “Add network”.