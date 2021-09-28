nokia-launches-its-first-qled-4k-tvs-with-android-and-jbl-sound

New Nokia smart TVs have just been introduced in the Indian market by StreamView, a company that acquired the rights to use the Finnish brand for the TV segment and now has a varied range of televisions with sizes, prices and options to suit all tastes.

Nokia C10 Plus passes at Anatel in two versions

Nokia G 54 is advertised with 5G, big screen and competitive price

Nokia Bluetooth E phones3511 are released with ANC and battery for up to 25 hours

Made in India, the new televisions arrive in LED panel options and, for the first time, QLED technology options with sizes of 50 and 55 inches, thin edges and 4K UHD resolution. QLED models cost more but offer greater detail, color and contrast.