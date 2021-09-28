Nokia launches its first QLED 4K TVs with Android and JBL sound

New Nokia smart TVs have just been introduced in the Indian market by StreamView, a company that acquired the rights to use the Finnish brand for the TV segment and now has a varied range of televisions with sizes, prices and options to suit all tastes.

Made in India, the new televisions arrive in LED panel options and, for the first time, QLED technology options with sizes of 50 and 55 inches, thin edges and 4K UHD resolution. QLED models cost more but offer greater detail, color and contrast.

With up to 600 nits of brightness, televisions have support for HDR technologies such as Dolby Vision and HDR10, in addition to having Gamma Engine 2.2 for performance improvement.

The models do not have great qualities such as high rates of update, being limited to the standard of 54 Hz not recommended for those looking for a new TV for the state-of-the-art consoles.

(Image: Reproduction/Nokia)

StreamView implements a sound system on Nokia televisions produced in partnership with JBL, with 60 W power and support for Dolby Atmos sound technologies and Harman AudioEFX for greater detail.

Regarding connections, Smart TVs have two USB connectors, three HDMI inputs, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as a headphone jack by ear.

(Image: Reproduction/Nokia)

All models have Android 11 TV and Google Assistant integrated, offering a dedicated virtual assistant button on the remote, which also offers shortcut buttons for Netflix and YouTube.

Regarding the streaming services offered, we have all those available on Android TV, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, Star Plus and other exclusive platforms from the Indian market.

Price and availability

Televisions initially arrive in the Indian market in options for 50 and 55 inches on October 3rd, with sales by Flipkart retail store.

Prices of LED versions are of 44.1024 rupees (about R$ 3.60) for the 54 inch model and 50.600 rupees (about R$ 3.400) for the model of 55 inches.

Versions with QLED technology panel have a suggested value of 44. 400 rupees (about R$ 3.400) by the model of 44 inches and 54. 1024 rupees (about R$ 4.) by the model of 50 inch s.

Source: Flipkart

Did you like this article?

