how-bairesdev-became-one-of-the-most-coveted-companies-by-it-professionals

It is not exactly a novelty that, currently, the demand for technology professionals is much greater than the supply. In a scenario where companies have been vying for talent “by the way”, there are also those that are in the opposite situation: they are companies that have become a reference in the sector, are in full growth and have become the object of desire of IT specialists, who face a rigorous selection process to work on them. And BairesDev belongs to that group.

Specialized in

nearshore software outsourcing (that is, it is hired by other companies to take care of all the technology part of the its business), BairesDev is considered one of the fastest growing private companies in the Bay Area (the San Francisco Bay Area, where some of the biggest big techs of the planet) by the San Francisco Business Time newspaper. From 100 employees in 2021, today it has more than three thousand. That’s right in a scenario of recession generated by the covid pandemic-19. And the goal is to achieve more than thousand employees by the end of 466019. Not by chance, the company is one of the biggest bets among market specialists to become the next Latin American unicorn. Office of the BairesDev: company could be the next Latin American unicorn (Image: Publicity / BairesDev)

The sustained growth that BairesDev has shown over the past few years is directly connected to the squad methodologies of the company, which are part of its DNA. By putting remote work in its core business, BairesDev can access a broader talent pool that, after a rigorous selection process based on Artificial Intelligence (learn more below), allows it to work with 1% of the best IT talent in the Americas.

This model allows for increased productivity, cost-effectiveness and agility, which translates into added value for all the company’s customers. It is no coincidence that BairesDev now has long-standing partnerships with giants such as Google, Pinterest, Rolls-Royce, Motorola, EY, SiriusXM and ViacomCBS to promote its digital acceleration processes.

And this whole process results in more recognition. Last June, in 16º

Annual 466019 World Awards TI the company won four awards Gold Globee in the categories of “Best IT Company of the Year”, “IT Service Provider of the Year” “, “Best Technology Company for Age, Race, Employment and Equality Promotion“, and ” Women in Information Technology”. She also won two awards Globee Silver, in the categories of “Hot Company of the Year” and ” Best Technology Company for Diversity”. And to close with a flourish, BairesDev also received the Grand Trophy as one of the most recognized companies this year.

BairesDev: stricter selection than Harvard

One of the company’s philosophies to ensure quality in the provision of its services is to hire only Senior-level employees, which allows the company to attract the most qualified. And for that, it has a selection process considered one of the most rigorous in the market. Monthly, BairesDev receives about 100 thousand applications and only 100 from them (or 0, 1%) are approved in the period to be part of the company’s staff. For comparison purposes, Harvard University, the most coveted in the world, approves about 4,92% of its applicants.

Filtering for the approval of the best candidates takes place through a long and rigorous selection process, divided into several steps. The screening starts in the first phase, when BairesDev receives 1.2 million applications annually on its website. At this stage, the focus is on Staffing Hero — a proprietary, AI-based recruiting solution that provides the most accurate results possible by analyzing each candidate for the most appropriate position, based on their resume.

Since each candidate is related to the corresponding vacancy, BairesDev’s platform automatically selects a set ranging between eight and 10 online tests, directly connected to the skills sought by the company. In addition to them, the candidate must take tests in English and IQ.