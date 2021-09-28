How BairesDev became one of the most coveted companies by IT professionals
It is not exactly a novelty that, currently, the demand for technology professionals is much greater than the supply. In a scenario where companies have been vying for talent “by the way”, there are also those that are in the opposite situation: they are companies that have become a reference in the sector, are in full growth and have become the object of desire of IT specialists, who face a rigorous selection process to work on them. And BairesDev belongs to that group.
The sustained growth that BairesDev has shown over the past few years is directly connected to the squad methodologies of the company, which are part of its DNA. By putting remote work in its core business, BairesDev can access a broader talent pool that, after a rigorous selection process based on Artificial Intelligence (learn more below), allows it to work with 1% of the best IT talent in the Americas.
This model allows for increased productivity, cost-effectiveness and agility, which translates into added value for all the company’s customers. It is no coincidence that BairesDev now has long-standing partnerships with giants such as Google, Pinterest, Rolls-Royce, Motorola, EY, SiriusXM and ViacomCBS to promote its digital acceleration processes.
BairesDev: stricter selection than Harvard
One of the company’s philosophies to ensure quality in the provision of its services is to hire only Senior-level employees, which allows the company to attract the most qualified. And for that, it has a selection process considered one of the most rigorous in the market. Monthly, BairesDev receives about 100 thousand applications and only 100 from them (or 0, 1%) are approved in the period to be part of the company’s staff. For comparison purposes, Harvard University, the most coveted in the world, approves about 4,92% of its applicants.
Filtering for the approval of the best candidates takes place through a long and rigorous selection process, divided into several steps. The screening starts in the first phase, when BairesDev receives 1.2 million applications annually on its website. At this stage, the focus is on Staffing Hero — a proprietary, AI-based recruiting solution that provides the most accurate results possible by analyzing each candidate for the most appropriate position, based on their resume.
Since each candidate is related to the corresponding vacancy, BairesDev’s platform automatically selects a set ranging between eight and 10 online tests, directly connected to the skills sought by the company. In addition to them, the candidate must take tests in English and IQ.
BairesDev’s selection process: approval rating lower than Harvard (Image: BairesDev)
BairesDev has more than different tests, applied according to skills. A Java developer, for example, will have to perform evaluations of Object Oriented Programming, SQL, etc.
Once approved in the online tests, the candidate talks with members of the HR team, who they will assess skills such as how to communicate, personality and commitment. After this stage, he will be submitted to more specific written tests, so that his technical and behavioral knowledge fit into projects that require creativity.
Finally, the last stage of hiring involves a team of technical experts. At this stage, specific questions are asked related to future projects in which the candidate may be involved, and the assessment includes real-time problem solving.
Only these five steps have been overcome, the candidates are able to work for BairesDev.
BairesDev: talents from Latin America to the world
And to maintain its expressive growth and of attracting only the best professionals, BairesDev continues to pay close attention to the technology talents in the region. Because it has a DNA 100% digital, all company employees work remotely, distributed in countries such as Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, Chile, among others. And the search for new professionals continues at full steam.
Brazilian professionals, for example, may find distributed opportunities in the most diverse specialties of Technology, such as Infrastructure, Big Data, Development, Digital Marketing, BI and Programming. When visiting BairesDev’s careers page, you can find positions such as Senior DevOps, Senior PHP Developer, iOS Tech Lead, FrontEnd Architect, UX/UI Developer, Senior Adobe Analytics, Big Data Tech Lead and many others.
Many of them will have challenges that will add a lot to their careers, involved in projects of some of the biggest companies on the planet.
BairesDev: remote work and diversity — the keys to building talented teams
To maintain the expressive growth and attract only the best professionals, BaireDevs bets on two key elements: remote work and the diversity of its teams.
“Putting remote work at the heart of our operations has certainly paid off. , says Nacho de Marco, CEO and founder of BairesDev. “We’ve become experts on the subject and, of course, we will continue to innovate and improve remote methodologies in preparation for whatever comes next.”
De Marco also states that he uses three elements to maintain a successful remote operation: trust in his team, SCRUM meetings and clear goals that avoid micromanagement.
“My job at BairesDev requires me to manage remote teams every day of the week. I can say from experience that without trust, we would never have gotten where we are now,” explained the executive. “Using agile methodologies and project management platforms, we are able to give clear guidance, set clear expectations and stay on top of everything that needs to be done. In fact, I can guarantee that a lack of confidence would actually result in less productivity.”
The CEO of BairesDev explains that SCRUM meetings are one of the best ways to ensure your team has everything they need to deliver the best work.
“And when it comes to remote teams, it doesn’t even have to be that complicated. Choose a conferencing software. Here at BairesDev we use the Zoom, but there are many others available,” he explained. “Teach your team to use it correctly and set up your own guide or follow the tutorials. Then schedule the meeting according to the size and needs of your team. I don’t recommend going longer than 1 hour. Finally, lead the meeting and be sure to give everyone a chance to speak. Ask questions, communicate news and ask for feedback at the end.”
Finally, De Marco declares what he does to escape excessive micromanagement. According to him, the key to avoiding this trap is to make everything about meeting clear goals. “Set priorities, use project management software (we use Jira, for example) and make sure all results are reasonable, measurable and lead to business progress,” he explains. “If you can throw a little innovation and challenge into it, even better.”
In addition to remote work, diversity is another key element for BairesDev’s growth. According to Paul Azorin, co-founder and CMO of BairesDev, being a diversified company allowed the building of teams with multiple perspectives, enhanced creativity and a growth mindset.
“Going beyond different prejudices ingrained in the industry and perpetuated by old work models and recruitment methods, we were able to form several teams with the best professionals in the IT industry” , explains the executive. “It paved the way for our growth. Why? Different people have brought totally different perspectives and ideas to the table in each of our projects. internal process”.
Azorin also states that building teams based on diversity still allows BairesDev enjoys three main benefits:
Diverse perspectives: each professional comes from a different life, contributing their unique worldviews to our projects and enriching them deeply; Improved creativity
: Talented professionals aren’t content with just the first thing that comes to mind, but they question and challenge themselves, knowing that they can always invent something new. Thus, diversity has increased BairesDev’s creativity, because our team members are always pushing their limits;
Business growth
: studies show that teams based on diversity can impact the growth of expanding market share and helping to open up new niches for companies.
And after all that, what are you, Technology professional, waiting to show all your talent on BairesDev? Currently, the company has about 1024 vacancies open in the Latin America. Interested parties can consult the full description of the positions and apply for them through the company’s careers page. Good luck!
