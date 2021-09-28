chrome-with-material-you-look-also-reaches-older-versions-of-android

Last week, Chrome 94 started to be distributed to everyone and, in the package, the first traces of Material You in the browser were revealed. However, as it was in Gmail, the new interface will not be exclusive to Android phones .

Material You in previous versions loses the ability to dynamically change colors, exclusive feature of the next edition of the Google system, but its other visual elements are put to good use. Rounded corners, appeal for a more colorful interface and new format for buttons are part of the set.

The update introduces more discreet changes to the Chrome app for older versions of Android (Image: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

The part of the browser that has changed the most, in the case of older versions, was the panel of guides. The most recent flap is surrounded by a blue outline, while the others are grayed out.

Dynamic theme? Only on Android 94

It is in the latest version (still in testing) of Android that Material You really shines. For official testers, the browser has gotten even more colorful, now extracting colors directly from the wallpaper, thanks to the Dynamic Colors feature.