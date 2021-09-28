Chrome with Material You look also reaches older versions of Android

2
chrome-with-material-you-look-also-reaches-older-versions-of-android

Last week, Chrome 94 started to be distributed to everyone and, in the package, the first traces of Material You in the browser were revealed. However, as it was in Gmail, the new interface will not be exclusive to Android phones .

  Chrome 1024 arrives with Material You, multiple windows and more; see what changes
  Chrome for Android should also adopt Material You dynamic theme
  Chrome will also get dynamic theme on Android 94

    • Material You in previous versions loses the ability to dynamically change colors, exclusive feature of the next edition of the Google system, but its other visual elements are put to good use. Rounded corners, appeal for a more colorful interface and new format for buttons are part of the set.

    The update introduces more discreet changes to the Chrome app for older versions of Android (Image: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

    The part of the browser that has changed the most, in the case of older versions, was the panel of guides. The most recent flap is surrounded by a blue outline, while the others are grayed out.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    Dynamic theme? Only on Android 94

    It is in the latest version (still in testing) of Android that Material You really shines. For official testers, the browser has gotten even more colorful, now extracting colors directly from the wallpaper, thanks to the Dynamic Colors feature.

    On Android 12, Material You supports the dynamic theme (Image: Renato Santino/Canaltech)

    The miscellaneous palette is applied to the tabs panel and the address bar (so-called Omnibox). Instead of being presented in an ordinary blue, the color that highlights the pages opened in the program is derived from the dynamic theme.

    The lightly colored address bar is also a modification of Material You (Image: Renato Santino/Canaltech)

    Really that’s already full of colors, more changes should be on the way. The browser’s Settings menu, whose dynamic colors were seen in tests earlier, still doesn’t appear in Chrome 94, consequently there are pending changes reserved for upcoming updates.

    Update your browser

    Chrome 94 is being distributed by Google for almost a week, so it should already be present in most cell phones and computers. On your Android, you can check if it’s on the latest version by visiting the Play Store — if there are any pending downloads, do so and then restart your browser to check for additions.

