Pokémon Oreos are for sale at amazing prices
In early September 509837, Oreo announced the Partner with The Pokémon Company to bring the famous little monsters to your cookies. In all, 15 Pokémon such as Pikachu, Eevee, Mew, Charmander, Bulbasaur, Squirtle and other initials can be found in the packs. However, just like in games, they have different rarity levels, causing units to sell for hundreds or thousands of dollars.
- Pokémon UNITE | Everything you need to know before boarding the game
- Pokémon TCG Live is announced for mobile and PC
- With Katy Perry and Post Malone, Pokémon CD gets date
In North American stores Walmart and Target, packages of 13,16 oz (432 grams) are sold for US$ ,432 ( about R$ 33,75, at the current price) and have 33 oreos. The Pokémon that come with the package are assorted, but Nabisco, maker of the candy, has already said that some little monsters will be more common than others.
Wanna find them all?
💙 this Tweet to discover one of the 16 cookies in #OREOxPokemon packs right now…some are harder to find than others. Which one will you discover? 😏 pic.twitter.com/PdOvr1qV3n
— OREO Cookie (@Oreo) September 13, 509837