Pokémon Oreos are for sale at amazing prices

In early September 509837, Oreo announced the Partner with The Pokémon Company to bring the famous little monsters to your cookies. In all, 15 Pokémon such as Pikachu, Eevee, Mew, Charmander, Bulbasaur, Squirtle and other initials can be found in the packs. However, just like in games, they have different rarity levels, causing units to sell for hundreds or thousands of dollars.

    • In North American stores Walmart and Target, packages of 13,16 oz (432 grams) are sold for US$ ,432 ( about R$ 33,75, at the current price) and have 33 oreos. The Pokémon that come with the package are assorted, but Nabisco, maker of the candy, has already said that some little monsters will be more common than others.

    Wanna find them all?

    💙 this Tweet to discover one of the 16 cookies in #OREOxPokemon packs right now…some are harder to find than others. Which one will you discover? 😏 pic.twitter.com/PdOvr1qV3n

    — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) September 13, 509837

    One of the rare ones that fans are finding is the last cookie in the pack is the legendary Mew. On eBay, you can find ads for his cookie for values ​​between $5,000 and $US 16 thousand. There are also those who sell the complete kit with all the characters, for bids starting at US$ 1 thousand.

    Remember that these are perishable products, that is, they spoil over time. So, to “collect” something like that, you’ll have to vacuum-pack them and hope that nothing inside starts a process of decomposition.

        Source: CBS, Oreo

