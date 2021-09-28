Pokémon Oreos are for sale at amazing prices

Wanna find them all?

💙 this Tweet to discover one of the 16 cookies in #OREOxPokemon packs right now…some are harder to find than others. Which one will you discover? 😏 pic.twitter.com/PdOvr1qV3n

— OREO Cookie (@Oreo) September 13,

One of the rare ones that fans are finding is the last cookie in the pack is the legendary Mew. On eBay, you can find ads for his cookie for values ​​between $5,000 and $US 16 thousand. There are also those who sell the complete kit with all the characters, for bids starting at US$ 1 thousand.