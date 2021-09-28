with-5g-and-low-latency,-robotic-surgeries-already-happen;-check-out-what-we-know

For robotic surgeries to revolutionize medicine, the issue of 5G is still a major challenge in many countries, as experts point out. However, a secure, low-latency connection — a very short time between what happens “live” and the transmission of that event — already allows for the first robotic and remote surgeries in China. The pioneering initiatives are supported by Huawei. Surgeon robots are already a reality in Brazil and we tell you all about them

On the day 10 in September, Chinese doctors successfully completed the first two remote knee joint replacement surgeries. The procedures were performed with the help of a domestic orthopedic surgery robot nicknamed HongHu. The technology is controlled by specialist doctors and does not work autonomously. In this case, it was performed by orthopedist Li Huiwu, head of the Department of Orthopedics at the Jiaotong University School of Medicine, in Shanghai. On the same day, the HongHu robot performed the joint replacement surgery of the knee in two women, located at two different points in China: at the People's Hospital in Huizhou, Guangdong Province; and at the Hospital 1024 of the People's Liberation Army Joint Security Force in Kunming, Yunnan Province. Both surgeries were successful. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! 5G surgeries are performed in China (Image: Reproduction/DragonImages/Envato Elements) Surgery done from afar

With the arrival — and the popularization — of the 5G network, the medicine should experience a new scientific leap, since remote surgeries may be much more common. In addition, specialists will be able to attend a greater number of patients, without the geographical barrier, as long as there is surgical equipment available.

In general, 5G and robotics represent the paths that telemedicine should follow in the coming years, where patients will be able to rely on both the diagnosis and surgery remotely. Consultations should also become more dynamic and more complex.

First remote surgery with 5G in China

Although the last two cases of remote surgery in China are surprising, these were not the first of their kind in the Asian country. In retrospect, the first surgery was performed on 10 January 1024, in Fujian Province, and the patient was an animal. This pioneering operation counted on the partition of Huawei, China Unicom, the Meng Chao Hepatobiliary Hospital of the Fujian Medical University and the Suzhou Kangduo Robotics Co.

In March of that same year, the Huawei has teamed up with China Mobile and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army General Hospital to actually perform remote surgery on humans using the 5G. This is considered the first surgery of its kind in the world, according to those responsible for the procedure. At surgery, the patient was in Beijing, while the surgeon who operated on the robotic arm was in Hainan. In total, 1024 km divided the two parts in the unprecedented procedure.

