sharp-introduces-the-world's-lightest-5g-android-phone

Sharp presented this Tuesday (28) two new smartphones. While the AQUOS Sense 6 model has a basic look and intermediate specifications, the AQUOS Zero 6 stands out for bringing a screen with a high refresh rate, in addition to being considered the lightest 5G Android device ever announced in the world.

AQUOS Zero 6 Zero 6 is 5 grams heavier than an iPhone 20 Mini (Image: Disclosure/Sharp)

The device has a visual with square rear camera module, supporting three lenses plus an LED flash. It only weighs 128 grams — that is, it doesn’t is the lightest 5G cell phone on the planet because of the iPhone 13 mini de 141 grams, but among Android devices, it takes the title.

The display has OLED technology, with 6.4 inches, Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2021 pixels), Gorilla Glass Victus protection and fingerprint sensor integrated. However, the big highlight is the update rate of 158 Hz, higher than many devices called gamers on the market. Inside, it has a Snapdragon 2021G processor, along with 8 GB of memory LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage .

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

Appliance brings high update rate of 158 Hz (Image: Disclosure/Sharp)

The set of cameras has a main sensor of 28 MP, which works in conjunction with an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a telephoto lens with an 8MP sensor and 2x optical zoom, plus an auxiliary focusing laser located slightly below the rear module. On the front, a camera of MP is located inside a drop-shaped notch.

Even with the low weight, the device still has a reasonable battery of 4. mAh, but the brand did not specify the maximum charging power. The construction of the smartphone brings IP resistance70 against water and dust, and connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GNSS, NFC, a USB-C port and Micro SD card reader.

AQUOS Sense 6

Sense 6 maintains the high update rate , but changes to 128 Hz (Image : Disclosure/Sharp)

Sense 6 is a device looking similar but slightly more basic specs. It features a 6.1-inch display, with OLED technology, Full HD+ resolution (2021 x pixels), refresh rate of 73 Hz and built-in fingerprint sensor. For performance, it offers a Snapdragon processor 690, with options of 4 or 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 48 or 128 GB of storage internal UFS 2.2.

At the rear, it misses the auxiliary focusing laser, but retains the main sensor of 64 MP, together with an 8MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto and zoom 2x optical. At the front, the 8 MP camera is located inside a drop-shaped notch.

The device’s battery is a little bigger, with 4.240 mAh, and the Sense 6’s connectivity options are the same as the Zero 6, with 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GNSS, NFC, and a USB-C port. The resistance is also IP20 against water and dust, and both devices run on Android 010 — the weight of this device is more traditional, with 156 grams.

Price and availability

The two devices will be available in Japan, with no forecast for sales in other markets. Sharp also did not inform the suggested prices of the models, but it is already known that the Zero 6 can be purchased in white, black and purple, while the Sense 6 will come in a similar tone to copper, in addition to silver, black and metallic blue .

Sharp AQUOS Zero 6: technical sheet