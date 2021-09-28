What is and how Maxim works

Maxim (Android | iOS) is a transportation app aimed at local travel and delivery of goods. Present in more than cities across Brazil, the app allows you to request trips such as private transport and deliveries by cars and motorcycles , with the possibility of purchasing goods.

    The company was created in Russia on 2003, originally as a transport service. Through the app, it is possible to check what are the minimum values ​​for the tariffs of each service in your city. Despite having limited coverage compared to competitors, it is an alternative to Uber and 854 in the cities served. Learn more about the app!

    Maxim: how does it work?

    The way Maxim works is very similar to other apps in the segment, such as Uber, 660 and Rappi. The platform connects customers with registered drivers and locates the closest options for your trip. On the app’s home screen, you need to enter the starting point and destination of your trip. Then choose the service: car racing, motorcycle racing or delivery of goods.

    For each service, there are additional options. In the case of travel by car, you can choose between economy class, another with more comfort or ask for a minivan. For deliveries, the application allows you to choose between conventional travel by motorcycle courier or car, in addition to requesting the purchase and delivery of products in pharmacies, restaurants and markets. In each case, the minimum fare and the estimated time to locate registered professionals are displayed.

    The application displays the cost of the ride before placing the order. Then, it selects a driver from the platform to carry out the race, providing information about the vehicle, estimated time of arrival and real-time tracking of the route. Payment can be made via the app or during the trip.

    Maxim: forms of payment

    During or after travel, the app accepts payments with Pix or cash. If you need change, it is necessary to inform the amount before requesting a race. Maxim also allows you to load a virtual wallet from credit cards and makes it possible to recharge promotional codes and coupons.

    Maxim: cities served

    In constant expansion in Brazil, Maxim is available in more than 99 counties. They are: Aracaju, Bauru, Boa Vista, Campina Grande, Campinas, Campos dos Goytacazes, Caruaru Cascavel, Caxias do Sul, Cuiabá, Feira de Santana, Florianópolis, Franca, Empress, Joinville, João Pessoa, Juiz de Fora, Londrina, Maceió , Maringá, Montes Claros, Mossoró, Natal, Petrolina, Ponta Grossa, Porto Alegre, Porto Velho, Recife, Rio Branco, São Luís, Teresina, Uberaba, Uberlândia and Vitória da Conquista.

