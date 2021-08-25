ms dhoni hitting sixes: watch ms dhoni viral video hitting huge sixes during csk training in uae after goes ball-searching in bushes with teammates Mahi is killing

Highlights

Before the UAE leg of the IPL, Dhoni showed form Chennai is present at number two in the points table Dhoni hit many sixes in the nets New Delhi

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni), the former captain of the Indian cricket team, who said goodbye to international cricket last year, is currently busy preparing for the UAE leg of IPL 2021. The second half of IPL 2021 will be held in UAE from 19 September.

Chennai Super Kings captain Dhoni has recently arrived in UAE along with some players and support staff of the team. His first goal will be to take the team to the IPL playoffs. CSK recently uploaded a video of Dhoni on social media. In this video, Dhoni is seen hitting long sixes.

In the video uploaded by CSK on Instagram, Dhoni is hitting long sixes in the nets. During this, he is seen in excellent rhythm. Dhoni hit such a long six that many balls went out of the park. After this, he was seen with teammates looking for the ball in the bushes. However, he manages to find the ball.

Fans are very fond of this video of Dhoni. A fan wrote in the comment box, ‘Dil khush ho gaya’. Another fan wrote, ‘Mahi is killing me.’ The first half of IPL 2021 was postponed midway due to Kovid. The IPL was suspended on 4 May after Corona’s entry in a tight bio bubble. 29 matches were played in the first half. 31 matches are to be played in the second half.

CSK are at number two after winning 5 matches.

CSK seems to be in better shape in the current season. He won 5 matches in the first half of IPL 2021 while he lost two. CSK team is second in the points table while Delhi Capitals is on top.