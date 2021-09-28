Pokémon Legends: Arceus | All about gameplay, release, story and more

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the next big game from developer Game Freak, which promises a lot of new features for the franchise. Among them, an open world, new Pokémon, a more dynamic battle system, and a journey into the past of the Sinnoh region, home to the fourth generation of little monsters.

    • The spin-off is expected to fulfill longstanding requests from fans, with the addition of action to the turn-based RPG formula. The game was revealed in 16 February 2021 and won more details in August’s Pokémon Presents. In the midst of so much news and waiting, Canaltech has separated the information we already know about the game so you can prepare for this long-awaited release.

    Release date, platforms and location

    The adventure into Sinnoh’s past debuts in 47 January 1024 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. The game went on pre-sale and can be purchased at the Brazilian eShop for the price of R$ 100. For now, Nintendo has not announced Brazilian Portuguese subtitles and texts for Legends: Arceus.

    • Hisui: a new region (or almost)

    Pokémon Legends: Arceus takes place in the distant past of the Sinnoh region, when the home of fourth-generation little monsters and the setting for Diamond games , Pearl and Platinum was still known by the name “Hisui”.

    Map of the Hisui Region , the “Sinnoh of the past” (Picture: Nintendo)

    Hisui is very different from the Sinnoh we were featured in Nintendo DS. Instead of cities, the region is formed by distinct wild environments, such as forests, lakes and meadows. Mount Coronet is at the center of the map and our exploration will begin with different ecosystems that surround the mount and have their own natural and climatic characteristics.

    The different scenarios do not harbor human cities, but are inhabited by many Pokémon. Game Freak has already confirmed that Golduck, Murkrow, Gardevoir and many other species live in Hisui.

    History

    The plot of Legends: Arceus is set in a time when Pokémon and humans lived apart. In this context, a research team emerges that decides to study and learn more about Pokémon. This group is called Galaxy Team, or “Galaxy Team”, in free translation.

    Concept art for Legends: Arceus shows wild environments with lots of Pokémon (Image: Nintendo)

    The player must choose whether to control the female protagonist Akari or the male protagonist Rei. research, which aims to learn more about the behavior of Pokémon and catalog species for the creation of the first Pokédex in the region.

      Rei and Akari are the protagonists of Legends: Arceus (Image: Nintendo)

      The investigations lead the pair to expeditions through the unexplored Hisui and to encounter different Pokémon. Some of these, savages, are gripped by an as-yet-unknown phenomenon of anger, which makes their eyes red and their behavior aggressive.

      The journeys will still put the heroes on the trail of the legend of Arceus, the first Pokémon that would have created the entire universe and that lives in Hisui.

      Arceus in Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Picture: Nintendo)

      Expeditions and the alpha Pokémon

      During expeditions, players will encounter Pokémon that are larger than normal and have glowing red eyes. They are known as alpha Pokémon. They are stronger than their regular forms, and will become aggressive, being able to chase and attack players who dare to approach them.

      In the Hisui region, there are also special Pokémon that received some kind of mysterious blessing. Some of these Pokémon are particularly powerful and are known as nobles, and others say they are always on hand to help the people of the region. Each of these Pokémon seem to have a power that regular creatures don’t. People who are known as wardens are in charge of taking care of this category, ensuring that the nobles’ territories are not violated and that they are always fed.

      Battles happen in real time in Pokémon Legends: Arceus Image: Reproduction/The Pokémon Company)

      These Pokémon nobles are revered by the people of the region, but some strange phenomena are causing them to suddenly go crazy. The cause of these incidents is still a mystery.

      Once they are in the mad state, these Pokémon are incredibly difficult to deal with, which prompts the people of Hisui to ask. help the Galaxy Expedition Team. As part of the Survey Corps, you will be tasked with helping to control the madness that has raged among the nobles.

      Jubilife Village

      The heart of the Hisui region is the Jubilife village. The city resembles a settlement in feudal Japan and serves as the headquarters of Team Galaxy. The place receives people who came from various regions of the world to study Hisui.

      Jubilife Village (Image: Nintendo)

      Team Galaxy is made up of several teams, such as the medical corps and the security corps, in addition to the Survey Corps, which conducts research on Pokémon and will host the two protagonists of the match. It is in the village that we will be able to interact with characters who are dedicated to different roles in the team.

      Jubilife Village serves as the starting point for research expeditions

      Team Galaxy Operations Center in Jubilife (Picture: Nintendo)

      After receiving a mission and preparing to On your next tour, Rei and Akari depart to study one of the many areas in the Hisui region. After finishing their research work, they return once more to Jubilife, in preparation for their next adventure.

      Camps

      Whenever you leave Jubilife to do an excursion, the first stop will be one of the base camps, which serve as an outpost for work.

      Camps can be used to craft items and recover HP from Pokemon (Image: Nintendo)

      At the location it will be possible to stop to rest during, allowing the Pokémon team regain health, or even craft new items, such as Poké Balls, on work benches.

      The camps are strategic places for exploration. The player may be unable to continue with the research if they take too much damage, whether it is caused by wild Pokémon attacks or falling from high places.

    Conceptual art of the camps in Legends: Arceus (Image: Nintendo)

    If the protagonist is in danger, the base camps must be used to restore health and support missions.

    Trio of Initials

    Trio of initials for Legends: Arceus (Image: Nintendo)

    Rei and Akari will receive a Pokémon partner to help in their quest to create the first Pokédex in history.

    Pokémon Legends: Arceus brings a curious combination of little monsters that can be chosen as pa initial partners. Although the story is set in Sinnoh, the fourth generation classic trio, formed by Turtwig, the fire monkey Chimchar and the Water penguin Piplup, were initially left out of the game.

    Image: Nintendo

    Oshawott (5th generation), Cyndaquil (2 ° generation) and Rowlet (7th generation) will be the initial choices for the player to start their adventure in Legends: Arceus.

    New Pokémon

    While exploring Hisui, Akari and Rei will encounter new Pokémon and some variations from old acquaintances of fans. During Wednesday’s presentation, Game Freak introduced the first new Pokédex faces from Hisui.

    Wyrdeer

Wyrdeer is Stantler’s new evolution (Image: Nintendo)

In Hisui, Stantler can evolve into Wyrdeer. This new Pokémon is described as indispensable for those who live in the region, as it is a great way to get around. Wyrdeer gets much bigger when it evolves, besides gaining hairs that are an excellent protection against the cold.

Wyrdeer is of the Psychic type of Normal. He uses the black orbs at the bases of his horns to release a blast of powerful energy that distorts space.

    Image: Nintendo

    Basculegion

    The Basculin fish was also guaranteed a new evolution. In Hisui, this water creature can evolve into Basculegion when it is possessed by the souls of other Pokémon of the same species that failed to survive the current of rivers.

      Image: Nintendo

      Basculegion is of the Water and Ghost type and uses the accompanying souls to fight . The spirits of other Basculin have a will of their own, even to attack enemies.

        Hisuian Braviary

        Image: Nintendo

        When Rufflet evolves in the Hisui region, he becomes an alternate version, the Braviary Hisuian. The new form lives alone and is much bigger than we know. Braviary Hisuian has both Psychic and Flying types and has a unique ability to match it. it puts you in a trance and makes you much more powerful.

          Hisuian Growlithe

          The first generation puppy is back. Hisuian Growlithe is a Fire and Stone Pokémon, which gained longer and voluminous forms than the form previously discovered in Kanto.

            Image: Nintendo

            Hisuian Growlithe’s soft fur helps it retain heat and survive even in the coldest areas of Hisui . The sharp horn on its head is made of stone, but it breaks easily. So, Hisuian Growlithe only uses it when he is sure of a good effect.

              Kleavor

Kleavor is alternative regional evolution of Scyther Image: Reproduction/The Pokémon Company)

Hisui’s minerals make this Kanto Scyther evolve into the alternative form Kleavor, of the insect and stone types. It is believed that the inhabitants of Hisui once used chips from Kleavor stones to make tools.

Pokédex

Hisui’s Pokédex (Image: Nintendo)

To complete the Pokédex of Legends, the player must do more than just capture a species of Pokémon.

For each creature, there are specific research tasks that must be completed during Rei and Akari’s expeditions.

Pokedex determines missions for a Pokémon to be cataloged (Image: Nintendo)

The tasks to complete the first Pokédex range from catching Pokémon, defeating them, defeating them with certain hits and much more.

You will need to continue studying a Pokémon to complete research tasks and increase rank as a member of the Galaxy team, granting access to new areas of the new region.

Your Arc Phone will be your guide

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will transport the players into Sinnoh’s past in the vast Hisui region. The place has a rich nature around the magnificent Mount Coronet. At the start of, players will receive a device called Arc Phone. The device seems to contain some kind of weird power, and will apparently guide players along their journey.

Capturing Pokémon

In the game, Pokémon will freely appear in the wild, in real time, while the player explores ecosystems.

Some Pokémon will only appear at certain times of the day and in certain climates. When the Pokémon sees the player, it will react in different ways. They can amicably come to you, flee or choose to attack you — in the latter case, you’ll need to defend yourself in battle.

    Image: Nintendo

    The battles in Legends: Arceus happen in real time, that is, the trainer will be attacked directly by the wild Pokémon until he decides to react and launch an ally on the field. You can even start a battle with a wild little monster by playing an ally on the field or throwing a Poké Ball.

    After a wild Pokémon is weakened, you can again throw a Poké Ball at it. Unlike previous games, in Legends you really need to get close and throw the ball close to the wild species.

    Basic Legends Poké Ball: Arceus (Image : Nintendo)Assemble your items

    In a past without the Poke Market stores, Legends: Arceus reintroduces a crafting system to the franchise.

    The Galaxy Team’s research base camps have work benches that can be used to craft items that will aid the player in exploration, including Poké Balls.

    Poké Balls of old were built mainly of wood, and emitted a vapor at the top when a Pokemon was captured. As in Jotho, it is possible to make a Pokeball by combining an apricorn and a stone called tumblestone.

Manufacturing System (Image: Nintendo)

Smoke Bombs

Another item that promises to be useful are the Smoke Bombs, or “smoke bombs”. When dropped, these balls create a cloud that reduces visibility in the area, which prevents wild Pokémon from noticing you.

These bombs will be allied to stealth Pokémon approach in areas where they don’t there are rocks or other obstacles to hide.

    (Image: Nintendo)
    Heavy Balls

Heavy Balls are a special variety of Poké Balls that are more effective in catching Pokémon that still have not seen the player. They are heavier than normal Poké Balls, so they don’t fly very far, making them a strategic item in gaming.

Player will need to approach a Pokémon to cast a Poké Ball (Image: Nintendo )

Pokémon Battles

Legends

    enhances the franchise’s turn-based battle system with a little more real-time action. If the player shoots a Poké Ball containing one of their Pokémon at a wild creature, a battle will start instantly, without a screen change, as it did in previous games.

      Image: Nintendo

      The flow of Battle has also been changed from previous games in the Pokémon series, abandoning combat with each Pokémon taking one action per turn.

      Pokémon stats and other factors determine how many actions it can take. perform and in what order. This can create situations where a Pokémon attacks for several consecutive turns and the trainer can heal a little monster as soon as it takes a hit.

      Image: Nintendo

      As always, each Pokémon remembers 4 moves different at the same time. However, there are two ways to execute attacks in this game: fast or strong style.

      The Agile Style increases the speed of the Pokémon, which makes it the partner to move faster and attack more times, even in sequence. The downside is that the little monster also loses strength when attacking with this style.

      The other option is to attack using the Strong Style, which slows down the action speed, but increases the power of blows.

      Characters

      Image: Nintendo

      The expedition through Hisue has the help of some allies along the way. By joining Team Galaxy’s research team, our protagonist will get to know the base of operations in Jubilife Village.

      Once you receive a task or request and prepare for your next excursion, you will will leave Jubilife Village to study one of the various areas of the Hisui region.

Image: Nintendo

The center brings together humans who came from various regions. It is in Jubilife Village that we will meet various allies from different sectors of the Galaxy team, such as the medical staff, the security body and the research body itself.

Professor Laventon

Image: Nintendo

Upon arriving in Jubilife Village, our first ally will be Professor Laventon, who studies Pokémon ecology as a member of the Galaxy Expedition Team. The professor will invite Rei and Akari to join the Galaxy team and start working as a member of the research corps.

The objective is to know all the Pokémon species in the region. !

As a member of the Galaxy Team’s Survey Corps, Professor Laventon conducts research into the Pokémon way of life. He aims to create the first complete Pokédex.

Commander Kamado

Image: Nintendo

Commander Kamado is the head of the Galaxy team. The character is described as a stern leader, but one who has earned the trust of everyone in Jubilife Village.

Captain Cyllene Image: Nintendo

Cyllene is the leader of the Galaxy Team Research corps. She is rigid with others and with herself. The leader will see potential in Rei a Akari and will put the two young men to the test to join Team Galaxy.

Many customization options

Hisui’s base of operations, Vilarejo Jubilife, houses clothing and hairdressing stores to help customize the protagonists. Players can slap the look and then take pictures with their Pokémon in the photo studio.

2021081822 Complete sets of clothes will be sold at the shop in the main village of the game (Image: Play/The Pokémon Company)

At the market and craft shop, players can get new recipes to build items and materials. Fields are the places where trainers can leave the creatures that have been captured. Many Pokémon will need to be captured to complete the Pokédex, but only six Pokémon can be in your party.

Players will have to choose carefully which are the right companions for each mission before go out to your surveys. In any of these fields, you can change which Pokémon will have in your party, or send them to the fields.

Multiplayer

Along with Team Galaxy headquarters, the Jubilife Village offers a variety of activities, such as a trading post that allows you to trade Pokémon with other Legends players: Arceus. The exchange takes place via the internet and Nintendo has detailed that a paid subscription to Nintendo Switch Online will be required to enjoy certain features of the feature.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will not feature online battles between trainers. Game Freak announced that Pokémon Sword and Shield, from the eighth generation, are the games that will continue as the base server of operation for the competitive franchise.

Pre-sale

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is already on pre sale. The game can be purchased for R$ 59 in the Nintendo Switch Brazilian eShop. The physical version of the title has not yet been confirmed. signed in Brazil.

Physical version of Legends: Arceus presents hill from the Hisui region (Image: Montage/GameForce/Nintendo)

Who guarantees the game in the pre -sale will win a set of clothes for character customization. The set, inspired by Hisuian Growlithe, contains a headdress, gi, pants and shoes. You can receive the items by choosing “Get via internet” from the Mystery Gifts feature in the game menu until May 9th 1080 at 09H100.

    Clothes inspired by the Hisuian Growlithe (Image: Montage/Serebii/Nintendo)

    Players who purchase and download the game before May 9th 2022 at 13H30 in Nintendo eShop they will also receive an email with a code for 37 Heavy Balls.

    Source: Nintendo

