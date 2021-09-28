Pokémon Legends: Arceus | All about gameplay, release, story and more
Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the next big game from developer Game Freak, which promises a lot of new features for the franchise. Among them, an open world, new Pokémon, a more dynamic battle system, and a journey into the past of the Sinnoh region, home to the fourth generation of little monsters.
- Pokémon will follow players in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus will have new modes of battle; check out all the news
- Inspired by Pokémon, Monster Crown arrives for consoles and PC in October
-
- Subscribe now: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a bundle that includes the Live Gold, library with more than 59 Xbox and PC games, plus exclusive discounts!
The spin-off is expected to fulfill longstanding requests from fans, with the addition of action to the turn-based RPG formula. The game was revealed in 16 February 2021 and won more details in August’s Pokémon Presents. In the midst of so much news and waiting, Canaltech has separated the information we already know about the game so you can prepare for this long-awaited release.
Release date, platforms and location
The adventure into Sinnoh’s past debuts in 47 January 1024 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. The game went on pre-sale and can be purchased at the Brazilian eShop for the price of R$ 100. For now, Nintendo has not announced Brazilian Portuguese subtitles and texts for Legends: Arceus.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Hisui: a new region (or almost)
The player must choose whether to control the female protagonist Akari or the male protagonist Rei. research, which aims to learn more about the behavior of Pokémon and catalog species for the creation of the first Pokédex in the region.
These Pokémon nobles are revered by the people of the region, but some strange phenomena are causing them to suddenly go crazy. The cause of these incidents is still a mystery.
Once they are in the mad state, these Pokémon are incredibly difficult to deal with, which prompts the people of Hisui to ask. help the Galaxy Expedition Team. As part of the Survey Corps, you will be tasked with helping to control the madness that has raged among the nobles.
Jubilife Village
The heart of the Hisui region is the Jubilife village. The city resembles a settlement in feudal Japan and serves as the headquarters of Team Galaxy. The place receives people who came from various regions of the world to study Hisui.
Jubilife Village (Image: Nintendo)
Team Galaxy is made up of several teams, such as the medical corps and the security corps, in addition to the Survey Corps, which conducts research on Pokémon and will host the two protagonists of the match. It is in the village that we will be able to interact with characters who are dedicated to different roles in the team.
Jubilife Village serves as the starting point for research expeditions
Team Galaxy Operations Center in Jubilife (Picture: Nintendo)
After receiving a mission and preparing to On your next tour, Rei and Akari depart to study one of the many areas in the Hisui region. After finishing their research work, they return once more to Jubilife, in preparation for their next adventure.
Camps
Whenever you leave Jubilife to do an excursion, the first stop will be one of the base camps, which serve as an outpost for work.
At the location it will be possible to stop to rest during, allowing the Pokémon team regain health, or even craft new items, such as Poké Balls, on work benches.
The camps are strategic places for exploration. The player may be unable to continue with the research if they take too much damage, whether it is caused by wild Pokémon attacks or falling from high places.
If the protagonist is in danger, the base camps must be used to restore health and support missions.
Trio of Initials
Trio of initials for Legends: Arceus (Image: Nintendo)
Rei and Akari will receive a Pokémon partner to help in their quest to create the first Pokédex in history.
Pokémon Legends: Arceus brings a curious combination of little monsters that can be chosen as pa initial partners. Although the story is set in Sinnoh, the fourth generation classic trio, formed by Turtwig, the fire monkey Chimchar and the Water penguin Piplup, were initially left out of the game.
Image: Nintendo
Oshawott (5th generation), Cyndaquil (2 ° generation) and Rowlet (7th generation) will be the initial choices for the player to start their adventure in Legends: Arceus.
New Pokémon
While exploring Hisui, Akari and Rei will encounter new Pokémon and some variations from old acquaintances of fans. During Wednesday’s presentation, Game Freak introduced the first new Pokédex faces from Hisui.
Wyrdeer
In Hisui, Stantler can evolve into Wyrdeer. This new Pokémon is described as indispensable for those who live in the region, as it is a great way to get around. Wyrdeer gets much bigger when it evolves, besides gaining hairs that are an excellent protection against the cold.
Wyrdeer is of the Psychic type of Normal. He uses the black orbs at the bases of his horns to release a blast of powerful energy that distorts space.
Basculegion
The Basculin fish was also guaranteed a new evolution. In Hisui, this water creature can evolve into Basculegion when it is possessed by the souls of other Pokémon of the same species that failed to survive the current of rivers.
Basculegion is of the Water and Ghost type and uses the accompanying souls to fight . The spirits of other Basculin have a will of their own, even to attack enemies.
- Hisuian Braviary
Image: Nintendo
When Rufflet evolves in the Hisui region, he becomes an alternate version, the Braviary Hisuian. The new form lives alone and is much bigger than we know. Braviary Hisuian has both Psychic and Flying types and has a unique ability to match it. it puts you in a trance and makes you much more powerful.
- Hisuian Growlithe
The first generation puppy is back. Hisuian Growlithe is a Fire and Stone Pokémon, which gained longer and voluminous forms than the form previously discovered in Kanto.
Hisui’s minerals make this Kanto Scyther evolve into the alternative form Kleavor, of the insect and stone types. It is believed that the inhabitants of Hisui once used chips from Kleavor stones to make tools.
Pokédex
Hisui’s Pokédex (Image: Nintendo)
To complete the Pokédex of Legends, the player must do more than just capture a species of Pokémon.
For each creature, there are specific research tasks that must be completed during Rei and Akari’s expeditions.
Pokedex determines missions for a Pokémon to be cataloged (Image: Nintendo)
The tasks to complete the first Pokédex range from catching Pokémon, defeating them, defeating them with certain hits and much more.
You will need to continue studying a Pokémon to complete research tasks and increase rank as a member of the Galaxy team, granting access to new areas of the new region.
Your Arc Phone will be your guide
Pokémon Legends: Arceus will transport the players into Sinnoh’s past in the vast Hisui region. The place has a rich nature around the magnificent Mount Coronet. At the start of, players will receive a device called Arc Phone. The device seems to contain some kind of weird power, and will apparently guide players along their journey.
Capturing Pokémon
In the game, Pokémon will freely appear in the wild, in real time, while the player explores ecosystems.
Some Pokémon will only appear at certain times of the day and in certain climates. When the Pokémon sees the player, it will react in different ways. They can amicably come to you, flee or choose to attack you — in the latter case, you’ll need to defend yourself in battle.
- Image: Nintendo
The battles in Legends: Arceus happen in real time, that is, the trainer will be attacked directly by the wild Pokémon until he decides to react and launch an ally on the field. You can even start a battle with a wild little monster by playing an ally on the field or throwing a Poké Ball.
After a wild Pokémon is weakened, you can again throw a Poké Ball at it. Unlike previous games, in Legends you really need to get close and throw the ball close to the wild species.
Basic Legends Poké Ball: Arceus (Image : Nintendo)Assemble your items
In a past without the Poke Market stores, Legends: Arceus reintroduces a crafting system to the franchise.
The Galaxy Team’s research base camps have work benches that can be used to craft items that will aid the player in exploration, including Poké Balls.
Poké Balls of old were built mainly of wood, and emitted a vapor at the top when a Pokemon was captured. As in Jotho, it is possible to make a Pokeball by combining an apricorn and a stone called tumblestone.
Smoke Bombs
Another item that promises to be useful are the Smoke Bombs, or “smoke bombs”. When dropped, these balls create a cloud that reduces visibility in the area, which prevents wild Pokémon from noticing you.
These bombs will be allied to stealth Pokémon approach in areas where they don’t there are rocks or other obstacles to hide.
Heavy Balls are a special variety of Poké Balls that are more effective in catching Pokémon that still have not seen the player. They are heavier than normal Poké Balls, so they don’t fly very far, making them a strategic item in gaming.