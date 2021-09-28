Pokémon Legends: Arceus | All about gameplay, release, story and more

The spin-off is expected to fulfill longstanding requests from fans, with the addition of action to the turn-based RPG formula. The game was revealed in 16 February 2021 and won more details in August’s Pokémon Presents. In the midst of so much news and waiting, Canaltech has separated the information we already know about the game so you can prepare for this long-awaited release.

Release date, platforms and location

The adventure into Sinnoh's past debuts exclusively for Nintendo Switch. The game went on pre-sale and can be purchased at the Brazilian eShop. For now, Nintendo has not announced Brazilian Portuguese subtitles and texts for Legends: Arceus.

Hisui: a new region (or almost)

Pokémon Legends: Arceus takes place in the distant past of the Sinnoh region, when the home of fourth-generation little monsters and the setting for Diamond games , Pearl and Platinum was still known by the name “Hisui”. Map of the Hisui Region , the “Sinnoh of the past” (Picture: Nintendo) Hisui is very different from the Sinnoh we were featured in Nintendo DS. Instead of cities, the region is formed by distinct wild environments, such as forests, lakes and meadows. Mount Coronet is at the center of the map and our exploration will begin with different ecosystems that surround the mount and have their own natural and climatic characteristics. The different scenarios do not harbor human cities, but are inhabited by many Pokémon. Game Freak has already confirmed that Golduck, Murkrow, Gardevoir and many other species live in Hisui. History The plot of Legends: Arceus is set in a time when Pokémon and humans lived apart. In this context, a research team emerges that decides to study and learn more about Pokémon. This group is called Galaxy Team, or “Galaxy Team”, in free translation. Concept art for Legends: Arceus shows wild environments with lots of Pokémon (Image: Nintendo)

The player must choose whether to control the female protagonist Akari or the male protagonist Rei. research, which aims to learn more about the behavior of Pokémon and catalog species for the creation of the first Pokédex in the region.