legendary-iphone-designer-jony-ive-will-now-work-with-ferrari

Almost two years after leaving Apple, Jony Ive, legendary designer responsible for several Apple products, announced a partnership with nothing more, nothing less than Ferrari, one of the most iconic and luxurious automakers in the world. The collaboration agreement with the Italians provides for participation in future automotive and lifestyle projects.

The official announcement took place last Monday (

The official announcement took place last Monday () and was confirmed by the Agnelli family, which controls part of Ferrari and its parent company, Exor, which is also part of the entire FIAT Group. Ive is a well-known car lover and was already on the Italians' radar for a few years. In addition to the designer, the agreement provides for the participation of another important name: Marc Newson, famous for designing aircraft and automobile cabins. "The first expression of this new partnership will bring together the legendary performance and Ferrari excellence with LoveFrom's unrivaled experience and creativity that defined extraordinary products that change the world. In addition to collaborating with Ferrari, LoveFrom will explore a number of creative projects with Exor in the luxury business," said Exor.

