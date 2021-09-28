Legendary iPhone designer Jony Ive will now work with Ferrari
Almost two years after leaving Apple, Jony Ive, legendary designer responsible for several Apple products, announced a partnership with nothing more, nothing less than Ferrari, one of the most iconic and luxurious automakers in the world. The collaboration agreement with the Italians provides for participation in future automotive and lifestyle projects.
The official announcement took place last Monday (
"The first expression of this new partnership will bring together the legendary performance and Ferrari excellence with LoveFrom's unrivaled experience and creativity that defined extraordinary products that change the world. In addition to collaborating with Ferrari, LoveFrom will explore a number of creative projects with Exor in the luxury business," said Exor.
According to the Italian press, this partnership comes at a strategic moment for Ferrari, which is in the midst of a change of direction in its automotive and fashion products. wants to invest more in lifestyle items and even tourism, with the creation of a restaurant in its host city. that of Louis Camilleri — who had been replaced by John Elkann.
Source: BGR
