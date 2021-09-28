FAST EXHAUST | PS5 with reduced price is again available for purchase
IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.
After a further reduction in taxes on video game consoles and accessories in Brazil, Sony confirmed that it would reduce the price of the PlayStation 5 at local retail. The console is once again available for purchase with this new value, but it’s good to be quick when buying, as these stocks are quickly running out.
Buy the PlayStation 5 for R$ 4.169,
About the PlayStation 5
Enter Canaltech Offers and make your money pay off With prices in Brazil becoming more and more expensive, the only way to save money is to keep an eye on promotions in Brazilian and international stores. The problem is that the large number of brands and payment terms makes it almost impossible to follow all the offers that appear daily in the country. To make your life easier, the team at Canaltech Deals is incessantly searching all the bargains on the internet and bringing together the best prices in one place: on your smartphone. No more wasting time and money, join our offer groups and start saving in the blink of an eye. Don’t miss out on more offers like this! Choose where you want to accompany us and enjoy 🔥
Enter Canaltech Offers and make your money pay off
With prices in Brazil becoming more and more expensive, the only way to save money is to keep an eye on promotions in Brazilian and international stores. The problem is that the large number of brands and payment terms makes it almost impossible to follow all the offers that appear daily in the country.
To make your life easier, the team at Canaltech Deals is incessantly searching all the bargains on the internet and bringing together the best prices in one place: on your smartphone. No more wasting time and money, join our offer groups and start saving in the blink of an eye.
Don’t miss out on more offers like this!
Choose where you want to accompany us and enjoy 🔥