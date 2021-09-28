FAST EXHAUST | PS5 with reduced price is again available for purchase

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 28, 2021
4
fast-exhaust-|-ps5-with-reduced-price-is-again-available-for-purchase

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

After a further reduction in taxes on video game consoles and accessories in Brazil, Sony confirmed that it would reduce the price of the PlayStation 5 at local retail. The console is once again available for purchase with this new value, but it’s good to be quick when buying, as these stocks are quickly running out.

    Buy the PlayStation 5 for R$ 4.169,

About the PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5 brings a lot of gameplay changes, starting with SSD storage. While consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One use a hard drive to store and load games, the PlayStation 5 features an ultra-high-speed SSD. Developed especially for this console, it achieves faster speeds than even the best parts available on the market. With it, loading screens and waiting to start the game are a thing of the past.

Regarding graphics, the PlayStation 5 supports games with 4K resolution running at up to frames per second. This not only means that the look will look better, it also ensures smoother play. In addition, it has an 8K video output, giving a guarantee that it will work properly even on the most advanced TVs with very high resolution, which should still take a few years to become more common on the market.

But of course the PlayStation 5’s biggest highlight is the exclusive games, which you can only find on the Sony platform. Titles such as Ratchet & Clank and Demon’s Souls were highly praised by critics and can only be played on the PlayStation 5. Plus, it’s compatible with all PlayStation 4 games, allowing you to have access to past generation hits that you haven’t enjoyed yet.

    Buy the PlayStation 5 for R$ 4.169,

    In the image below, you can see the PlayStation 5 price at the time this article was published. It can be purchased at an excellent discount by paying cash.

Enter Canaltech Offers and make your money pay off

With prices in Brazil becoming more and more expensive, the only way to save money is to keep an eye on promotions in Brazilian and international stores. The problem is that the large number of brands and payment terms makes it almost impossible to follow all the offers that appear daily in the country.

To make your life easier, the team at Canaltech Deals is incessantly searching all the bargains on the internet and bringing together the best prices in one place: on your smartphone. No more wasting time and money, join our offer groups and start saving in the blink of an eye.

Don’t miss out on more offers like this!

Choose where you want to accompany us and enjoy 🔥

660

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 28, 2021
4
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Russian film actress and actress to be shot in space goes to ISS in October

Russian film actress and actress to be shot in space goes to ISS in October

September 28, 2021
Photo of Turkish UAVs are on the world agenda! Remarkable statement from Czechia: We are ready for cooperation

Turkish UAVs are on the world agenda! Remarkable statement from Czechia: We are ready for cooperation

August 24, 2021
Photo of Snapdragon 898 has alleged leaked GPU tests and results are not exciting

Snapdragon 898 has alleged leaked GPU tests and results are not exciting

September 14, 2021
Photo of Will the US recognize the Taliban? Everyone’s question has been answered

Will the US recognize the Taliban? Everyone’s question has been answered

August 29, 2021
Back to top button