FAST EXHAUST | PS5 with reduced price is again available for purchase

The PlayStation 5 brings a lot of gameplay changes, starting with SSD storage. While consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One use a hard drive to store and load games, the PlayStation 5 features an ultra-high-speed SSD. Developed especially for this console, it achieves faster speeds than even the best parts available on the market. With it, loading screens and waiting to start the game are a thing of the past.

Regarding graphics, the PlayStation 5 supports games with 4K resolution running at up to frames per second. This not only means that the look will look better, it also ensures smoother play. In addition, it has an 8K video output, giving a guarantee that it will work properly even on the most advanced TVs with very high resolution, which should still take a few years to become more common on the market.

But of course the PlayStation 5’s biggest highlight is the exclusive games, which you can only find on the Sony platform. Titles such as Ratchet & Clank and Demon’s Souls were highly praised by critics and can only be played on the PlayStation 5. Plus, it’s compatible with all PlayStation 4 games, allowing you to have access to past generation hits that you haven’t enjoyed yet.