full-of-lights-and-electric,-mg-maze-is-the-“gamer-car”-of-dreams

Companies absorb all kinds of inspiration to create concept cars. They are usually models that are not even produced, but that stir the imagination of enthusiasts and the market, eager for innovations and technology. With that in mind, British brand MG created an electric car project that was thought of as part of a video game: the MG Maze.

Meet the Truva, German electric sports car with hp and which costs almost R$ 4 mi

What will Xiaomi’s electric car look like? Fan creates projection; see how it turned out

Meet Stella Vita, the 1st “sun house” on wheels in the world

Bolide, which would be a futuristic subcompact, has lines that refer to futuristic and dystopian racing games — but without giving up the physical wheels. It would be more or less like an F-Zero with a hint of reality, a lot of embedded technology and concern for the environment, since the model would be % electric, a from the specialties of SAIC Motors, the Chinese automaker that owns MG and the creative arm of that group, SAIC Design.

And as it should be, the “gamer car” is filled with lights. On the outside, in addition to the eye-catching design, the MG Maze has a transparent body that shows off the vehicle’s backlit interior. The seats are slightly angled and look a lot like professional chairs, and the dashboard is % digital. To control the machine, the driver will have a gamepad at his disposal, not a steering wheel.