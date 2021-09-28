huawei-launches-mousepad-with-qi-recharge-for-mice-and-cell-phones

Wireless charging is a technology that is becoming more and more popular, after all, even among intermediaries, the resource has been quite widespread. There is then an exploitable accessory market. Apple exemplifies this with the MagSafe standard, which has already inspired several third-party products.

Huawei is now presenting its new idea to the market: it’s the Wireless Charging Mouse GT Pad. As the name suggests, it is a support for you to use your mouse more precisely, but not only that, as it brings inductive recharging in the Qi pattern.

(Image: Disclosure/Huawei)

Measuring 65 x 27 cm, the accessory can provide a charge of up to Wireless W for compatible products. Of course, to reach full power, the electronics need to support wireless charging at that power. There is an LED indicator that the recharge is taking place, which turns red if the measured temperature exceeds 27ºC. When the smartphone has a full battery, it automatically stops the cycle.

Powered by a USB-cable C, the novelty can be useful for those who always have their cell phone on their computer desk, on the lookout for notifications and other tasks, and even more so for those with a Qi-compatible wireless mouse. After all, it eliminates the need to recharge it from time to time.

Price and availability

Not available in Brazil, the Huawei Wireless Charging Mouse Pad GT arrives in China by 399 Yuan (approximately R$ 333 in direct conversion). It is already available there, and arrives to match the launch of the new Matebooks and MateView screens.

It is worth remembering that, in Brazil, Huawei has been acting discreetly, offering accessories and wearables such as headphones and smartwatches. Having returned to the country to launch the Huawei P line30, imbroglios involving restrictions imposed by the United States have limited partnerships with Google, for example. With no Play Store or other apps from the owner of the search engine, the company has preferred to launch new cell phones only in Asian markets.

