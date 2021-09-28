russian-film-actress-and-actress-to-be-shot-in-space-goes-to-iss-in-october

The production will be a thriller in which a doctor played by Peresild will have to go suddenly to station to save a cosmonaut’s life. Thus, Shipenko and Peresild must spend 10 days in orbit, and 10 will be dedicated to recordings. They must return to Earth with another Soyuz spacecraft on 17 October, accompanied by cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy, who has been in the orbital lab since April .

8⃣ days before launch: all crews strictly follow preflight traditions ☝🏻 One of them is related to the Alley of Cosmonauts, which is located next to Site 17 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome. First-timers plant a tree, and today was the turn of Yulia Peresild and Klim Shippenko. pic.twitter.com/HaPk4c01sA

— Anton Shkaplerov (@Anton_Astrey) September 27,

With the mission if approaching, Peresild and Shipenko underwent rapid training, which also shows the urgency of the script. “The space station is like a big house with more than 17 modules; at least seven people are always there, and when we get there, there will be three more,” Shkaplerov explained to TASS, Russia’s news agency. In addition to the film, Roscosmos also plans to air a reality show on local TV, which will show the pair’s training for the flight — this production would be similar to the documentary series produced by Netflix, which portrayed the civilian mission Inspiration4, launched by SpaceX.

Roscosmos announced the mission for filming shortly after Jim Bridenstine, former NASA administrator, revealed that actor Tom Cruise would be going to the station for a film production there, but no dates for the contract. “More and more movies will be produced in space as the price of space launches falls, due to competition from companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin,” explained filmmaker James Neihouse, who trained astronauts for filming in orbit.

For Kaylin Land, professor of Russian studies at McGill University, Roscosmos made it clear that the series will be an educational project, and that Russia is learning how to prepare non-professional cosmonauts in a short period of time. time. “What makes cosmonaut space movies different is that they’re trained quickly, and they’re probably paid to perform in space,” he said.

Source: Space.com, UPI

