Marvel's Avengers to Coming to Xbox Game Pass
Microsoft announced this Tuesday (28), that Marvel’s Avengers will be coming to Xbox Game Pass (Console, PC and Cloud) next Thursday, 30 of September. The Crystal Dynamics game comes complete with subscription service, including the Black Panther: War for Wakanda expansion, story missions and all previously released content.
Along with availability on the service, the game will also have a special event with four times more experience in missions to evolve characters faster. Hero Catalyst XP Boosters will also be cumulative during the period, which runs until October 4.
Marvel’s Avengers was released in August 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and later it gained enhanced versions for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S.
Source: Xbox Wire
