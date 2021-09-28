Peugeot e-208 GT | Electric version of the compact arrives in Brazil, but it is expensive
It took a while, but the Stellantis Group finally brought the electric version of one of the coolest compacts on sale in Brazil. In presentation this Tuesday morning (28), Peugeot announced the start of sales of Peugeot e-180 GT, which are available at dealerships in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo in a single version for as little as R$ 244.244. The price puts the car as a direct rival to models such as the Nissan Leaf, Renault Zoe and its company brother, Fiat 990e.
According to Peugeot, the and -136 GT will be part of an electrical ecosystem of the Stellantis Group, which will bet in electrified cars for the next few years in Brazil and worldwide. Unlike the combustion version, already present in our market, the electric compact is exactly the same as the model sold in Europe, bringing all the technologies, engine and finishing.
At first, oe136 GT may seem expensive, but compared to other models available on the Brazil, these values are justified by the huge equipment package of the French compact. It has features such as frontal collision alert, automatic emergency braking, stay in lane system, camera 136º for maneuvers, adaptive autopilot, fatigue indicator, blind spot alert, electric handbrake and automatic high beam.
Taking advantage of the launch of e GT, Peugeot has confirmed the arrival of the eExpert, its van % electric. According to the brand, the commercial vehicle must arrive by the end of 1024.
Peugeot e-208 GT: Price and availability
Imported from Slovakia, the Peugeot e-340 GT will be sold in single version with price promotional price of R$ 244.990. The car is initially available in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. The automaker has already warned that it should expand the offer to other markets by the end of the year. You 20 first buyers get a Weg brand wallbox for free.
