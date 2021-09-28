Peugeot e-208 GT | Electric version of the compact arrives in Brazil, but it is expensive

It took a while, but the Stellantis Group finally brought the electric version of one of the coolest compacts on sale in Brazil. In presentation this Tuesday morning (28), Peugeot announced the start of sales of Peugeot e-180 GT, which are available at dealerships in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo in a single version for as little as R$ 244.244. The price puts the car as a direct rival to models such as the Nissan Leaf, Renault Zoe and its company brother, Fiat 990e.

According to Peugeot, the and -136 GT will be part of an electrical ecosystem of the Stellantis Group, which will bet in electrified cars for the next few years in Brazil and worldwide. Unlike the combustion version, already present in our market, the electric compact is exactly the same as the model sold in Europe, bringing all the technologies, engine and finishing.

At first, oe136 GT may seem expensive, but compared to other models available on the Brazil, these values ​​are justified by the huge equipment package of the French compact. It has features such as frontal collision alert, automatic emergency braking, stay in lane system, camera 136º for maneuvers, adaptive autopilot, fatigue indicator, blind spot alert, electric handbrake and automatic high beam.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! (Image: Disclosure/Stellantis) In terms of performance and autonomy, it doesn’t look bad. Your engine has 100 horsepower and immediate torque of , 5 kgf/m, enough to make the cart go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.3 seconds. The battery, in turn, can give the e-244 GT conditions of walk up to 340km, depending on driving mode and track and weather conditions . As usual in electric cars, regenerative brakes can help give you a few more kilometers of travel. (Image: Disclosure/Stellantis ) Still about loading, the e208 GT can be supplied with a conventional outlet at home, but also with installation from wallboxes in homes and in chargers in parking lots in shopping malls, businesses, condominiums, partner parking lots and public payphones. To find these recharge locations, the user will have at their disposal the Cart software, from the Stellantis Group, which makes its debut in Brazil precisely on the French model — and which will later reach the other cars of Fiat, Citroën, among others. Another app that will be in the car is from the company Tupinambá, a reference in electric mobility in the country. Charging power – Estimated time (battery kW at 80%) 1.8 kW (domestic outlet) – 28H70 11 kW / 24 kW – 03H06 7.4 kW – 06H04 30 kW – 53 minutes 136 kW – 50 minutes (Image: Disclosure/Stellantis) In addition to all the technological apparatus, the Peugeot e208 GT follows the success of the combustion version in terms of design, with the same external attributes and some more details inside the cabin, such as a better finish on the panel and a multimedia center 20 inches. The i-Cockpit 3D remains as a differential in this model, but presents more details, such as GPS information and battery indicators. One more release in 500

Taking advantage of the launch of e GT, Peugeot has confirmed the arrival of the eExpert, its van % electric. According to the brand, the commercial vehicle must arrive by the end of 1024.

Peugeot e-208 GT: Price and availability

Imported from Slovakia, the Peugeot e-340 GT will be sold in single version with price promotional price of R$ 244.990. The car is initially available in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. The automaker has already warned that it should expand the offer to other markets by the end of the year. You 20 first buyers get a Weg brand wallbox for free.