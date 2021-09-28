how-to-use-apple-music-on-windows

Apple Music is the music streaming service present on Apple’s smart devices and also available to be used on operating systems from competing companies, such as Android and Windows .

The capillarity of convergence between devices gives the user freedom to enjoy their music without necessarily having to be hooked up to an Apple device. On Windows, Apple Music can be used by downloading iTunes, from the Microsoft Store, or using its web version in the Microsoft Edge browser.

Although the service is compatible with most of the features available by Apple on other devices, the fact that Apple Muisc is still pegged to iTunes on Windows leaves it out of recent technologies such as listening to music with lossless

audio quality and in Dolby Atmos, or Space Audio. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Check out below how to download iTunes and use Apple Music through the application in the operating system Windows. Step 1: Open the Microsoft Store app. Then search through iTunes and download. Download iTunes from the Microsoft Store – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech) Step 2: Click “Launch” to open iTunes. Then select the “Explore” tab to launch Apple Music and click “Continue”. Click “Continue” to launch Apple Music on iTunes – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech) Step 3: case this is your first time on Apple Music, click “Try it Free” to start your subscription. If you already have an account with the service, log in to “Are you already a subscriber?”. Log in to Apple Music to access the service through iTunes – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech) Ready! Once you’ve signed in to your Apple Music account, just play a song to start enjoying it on iTunes. The app’s option tabs correspond to streaming services and the iTunes Store: Library: Access your library of songs saved in Apple Music and purchases from the iTunes Store.

For You: Listen to your favorite artists and recommendations based on your personal taste.

Explore: Discover new music and trends around the world. Radio: Listen to the world’s most famous stations and Apple hits Music.

Store: Buy songs available from the iTunes Store. They will be tied to your Apple ID account even if you no longer have an activated Apple Music subscription.

Enjoy the Apple Music options in the app – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Let us know which device you listen to your favorite music on Apple Music on.