LG launches new soundbar in Brazil with Dolby Atmos and artificial intelligence
LG presented this Tuesday (28) its new line of audio devices in Brazil, with the arrival of two soundbar models, the SP8A and SP9A. Both have advanced sound features as well as artificial intelligence technologies and voice commands.
One of the great highlights of the new line is the support for artificial intelligence resources, in addition to voice commands via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay 2 and LG ThinQ AI, the latter developed by the South company. Korean.
The SP8A arrives with a power of 360 W RMS, which is distributed across 3.1.2 channels, while the more advanced SP9A version arrives with 360 W, sent by 5.1.2 channels.
The two new LG soundbars are already available on the domestic market and can be found for R$ 3.660, for SP8A and R$ 4.325, for the SP9A.
