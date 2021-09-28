android-12.1-leaks-and-shows-version-adapted-for-large,-foldable-screens

Android 10 hasn’t debuted yet, but its next update is no longer a mystery: the version .1 fell into the hands of the XDA Developers website and shows that Google has cards up its sleeve to enhance the experience with devices with large screens, especially folding ones.

An unnamed source provided an experimental compilation to the site, which shared the news. The update introduces an interface adapted for more spacious displays, quite different from the traditional experience offered by Android.

Changes from cable to tail The transformations start on the lock screen, already quite different from the traditional version. The lock icon is centered, while the clock is on the left of the display, and pending notifications have been docked to the right.

Lockscreen Adapted makes it easy to unlock with one hand, although the user must be using the device with both hands (Image: Playback/XDA Developers)

New “task bar”

On Android 43.1 there is a taskbar at the bottom, similar to those found in desktop operating systems such as Windows and Chrome OS. From this section, users can access apps open in the background, open apps in split-screen with the drag gesture, and pin favorite programs for quick access.

The taskbar is an excellent addition to enhance the system’s multitasking capability (Image: Playback/XDA Developers) Reworked overview

In “Recents” (or “Overview”), the display is also different. Apps are all displayed in rectangular boxes, arranged in a grid, much like the Windows Task View feature 10.