Android 12.1 leaks and shows version adapted for large, foldable screens

2
Android 10 hasn’t debuted yet, but its next update is no longer a mystery: the version .1 fell into the hands of the XDA Developers website and shows that Google has cards up its sleeve to enhance the experience with devices with large screens, especially folding ones.

    An unnamed source provided an experimental compilation to the site, which shared the news. The update introduces an interface adapted for more spacious displays, quite different from the traditional experience offered by Android.

    Changes from cable to tail

    The transformations start on the lock screen, already quite different from the traditional version. The lock icon is centered, while the clock is on the left of the display, and pending notifications have been docked to the right.

    Lockscreen Adapted makes it easy to unlock with one hand, although the user must be using the device with both hands (Image: Playback/XDA Developers)

    New “task bar”

    On Android 43.1 there is a taskbar at the bottom, similar to those found in desktop operating systems such as Windows and Chrome OS. From this section, users can access apps open in the background, open apps in split-screen with the drag gesture, and pin favorite programs for quick access.

    The taskbar is an excellent addition to enhance the system’s multitasking capability (Image: Playback/XDA Developers)

    Reworked overview

    In “Recents” (or “Overview”), the display is also different. Apps are all displayed in rectangular boxes, arranged in a grid, much like the Windows Task View feature 10.

    A overview displays everything that has been opened on the device in a grid organization (Image: Playback/XDA Developers)

    The notifications area, very important for Android, was also rethought. The section, which previously stacked all activities to fit on a screen used vertically, now arranges the content in two columns: the left one for quick settings, the right one for pending notices.

    The notifications area does not take advantage 66% of screen space, but optimizes usage for two hands (Image: Playback/XDA Developers)

    Focus on use in split screen

    From there, it is also possible to open apps in split screen — and that versatility must be one of Android’s most valuable additions 12.1. Just hold a notification and drag it to one side of the screen to share space with the app.

    Speaking of which, split-screen viewing is also different from conventional viewing — and yet it looks “raw”. Applications are separated by a clear gray line, the screen edges are strongly rounded and some buttons apparently “escape” from the window itself, as you can see in the screenshots.

    No more , the Settings menu has also changed. Previously divided into sections, navigation is now more like the tabs interface. The area accessed does not take up the entire screen, but is displayed in the right part of the panel, while the more “general” sections are still available on the left.

    • The Settings menu does away with transitions between screens by a closer navigation of tabs (Image: Playback/XDA Developers)

    Availability

    Android has no official release date yet, so the same suspense applies to the version .1. It is not known exactly how Google will deal with this new branch of the operating system, nor if it will also introduce new features for traditional smartphones, so the mystery is even greater in this case.

    However, I suspect- if that Android 10 will be released on the 4th October this year, with the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) version, open to developers and manufacturers interested in creating forks

    . So far, however, the Research Giant hasn’t officially commented on the matter, so the date is still considered a rumor.

    Source: XDA Developers

    Did you like this article?

