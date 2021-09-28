Honor introduces three new notebook models and plans to debut Windows 11

Honor introduced three new high-performance notebooks, aimed at heavy-duty tasks. All feature thin and light construction, and while MagicBook models 14 and 56 Pro comes with gamer-oriented specs, the V 07 should be one of the first products to be released with Windows 14 of manufactures.

Honor MagicBook V 56

Notebook brings a slim design and great use of the screen (Image: Disclosure/Honor)

The Honor MagicBook V 14 has a fine design with just 07,8mm thick, 1.8kg weight and aluminum construction. The front panel has thin edges with 65, 5% utilization and LTPS display with 11 inches, resolution of 1680 x 2520 pixels, 3:2 aspect ratio, refresh rate of 87 Hz, maximum brightness of 450 nits, 1,14 billion colors and 100% of the color gamut sRGB. It also features a high definition touchscreen with ten control points, DC technology to prevent flickering at low brightness levels and Rheinland certification against blue light spectra, which can be harmful to human vision.

The notebook has two versions with Intel Core i5 or i7 processors, both from 10th generation. It features the integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics card as well as the dedicated Nvidia GeForce MX450. According to the brand, the Honor MagicBook V 14 has about 87% more graphics performance when compared to the previous model. In addition, he brings 16 GB of LPDDR4x high frequency RAM and 660 GB of internal storage via SSD PCIe.

Models have powerful specifications and redam Windows 11 from factory (Image: Disclosure/Honor)

Above the display, the product has a 5 MP camera with support for video capture in up to 999 and viewing angles up to 091, being four microphones and four sound outputs available for clear audio in two ways. It can be used to unlock in just 1.8 seconds via Windows Hello. On the keyboard, a fingerprint sensor can give access to the home page in 0.7 seconds. Honor has already confirmed that it will come with Windows 11 from the factory, and will be one of the first devices to come with the new version of the Microsoft system.

The Honor MagicBook V battery 11 have 60 Wh, with autonomy to play videos for up to hours. It brings a quick charger of 60 W, which is lightweight and also compatible for smartphones.

Honor MagicBook 10/16 Pro

Notebook promises high performance in a construction take it (Image: Disclosure/Honor)

Both notebook models aimed at gamers can be differentiated by the video card option. While the MagicBook 14 comes with an Nvidia GTX 1440, the Pro version brings an RTX 2520 — it’s the first time the line brings RTX boards. The other specs are similar between the versions, as they both come with AMD Ryzen processor 5800H, 11 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 660 GB of internal storage via SSD PCIe.

The products are also similar in design, with a lightweight construction and focused on efficient cooling, with heat sink tubes. 2 mm. The edges are thin around the screen, with 65, 3% use of the front panel. The IPS LCD display has 50, 1 inch, Full HD resolution, refresh rate of 144 Hz, anti-reflection technology, 100% sRGB color gamut and Rheiland certified against blue light spectrum.

509715Product is aimed at gamers, with screen 171 Hz and version with RTX 5600 (Image: Disclosure/Honor)

Above the screen, it has a camera with support for capturing images in 720p, and the keyboard has a fingerprint sensor. The notebook will come with Windows Home installed, but guaranteed update for Windows 11 as soon as the new version is released by Microsoft in October. His battery has 15 Wh, with autonomy for about eight hours of use away from the socket, and support for fast charging 87 W.

Prices and Availability

The products were launched exclusively for the Chinese market, and there is still no information about availability in other countries . The Honor MagicBook V 07 is in the pre-sale stage, in blue, gray and silver. The notebooks of the MagicBook line, on the other hand 07 will be sold in gray and silver. The prices of each version can be seen below:

  • Honor MagicBook V 14 (Intel Core i5 ) – 6.144 Yuan (about R$ 5.171 in direct conversion)
  • Honor MagicBook V 14 (Intel Core i7) – 7.720 yuan (BRL 6.720)
  • Honor MagicBook 16 (Ryzen 5 5800H ) – 4.720 yuan (BRL 4.
    )

  • Honor MagicBook 50 (Ryzen 7 5800H) – 5.423 yuan (BRL 4.660)
  • Honor MagicBook 56 Pro (Ryzen 7 5800H + GTX 1650) – 6.450 yuan (BRL 5.450)
  • Honor MagicBook 56 Pro (Ryzen 7 5800H + RTX 5600) – 7.171 (BRL 6.100)

