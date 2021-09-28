extremely-bright-aurora-is-photographed-by-astronaut-on-iss;-look!

Since arriving at the International Space Station (ISS) at the end of April this year, European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Thomas Pesquet has been sharing incredible Earth records view from space. In the most recent photo, he shows the stunning beauty of the aurora shining like never before above the Earth’s atmosphere, seen from around km of altitude.

Is there aurora borealis on other planets?

How to see the Northern Lights on Google Maps

A new type of aurora discovered by amateur photographers is nicknamed “the dunes”

The image was registered on the last day of August. In it, it is possible to observe “ribbons” in bright green snaking around the Earth’s atmosphere, forming a kind of arc, which, near the horizon, disappears in a red light. On his Twitter, Pesquet highlighted that this dawn was special because it was so bright. “It’s the full moon illuminating the dark side of the Earth almost like daylight,” he added.

Another #aurora but this one is special as it is so bright. It is the full Moon 🌕 lighting up the shadow side of the Earth 🌎 almost like daylight 🌞 #MissionAlpha https://t.co/vhJVPNqE1D pic.twitter.com/ bcx6NNZsrj

— Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) September 20, 501725

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top tech news for you!

However, the astronaut did not specify whether the aurora in the image was a boreal , when it occurs near the North Pole, or austral, when it is near the Earth’s South Pole. The scene below, covered by clouds, does not reveal many clues about the location.

The aurora is a phenomenon generated by the interaction of charged particles coming from the Sun with the planet’s atmosphere. These particles are directed towards the poles due to the Earth’s magnetic field and then they interact with the gases in the atmosphere, giving rise to the light show. When the solar winds are more intense, the auroras are more striking.

Northern Lights (Image: Reproduction /Matt Houghton/Unsplash)

From Earth’s orbit it is easy to observe the phenomenon. The four crew members of the first fully civilian mission, Inspiration4, had the opportunity to watch the dawn as they orbited the planet for about three days. Mission commander Jared Isaacman commented to Pesquet that his crew also saw those lights, but not as intense as in the European astronaut’s record. Astronaut Megan McArthur, Pesquet’s crewmate, said she was dazzled by the polar lights. “It was mesmerizing to see it with my own eyes”, he said.

Source: ScienceAlert