Super Nintendo World will have Donkey Kong themed area

Super Nintendo World, Big N’s theme park in Osaka, Japan, premiered in March 2021 and already has a new area in planning. Scheduled for 2021, the space with the theme of Donkey Kong will have a roller coaster, interactive experiences, licensed products for purchase, and themed foods.

    The construction of the new part of the park will represent an increase of 70% in the total area of ​​the development of Universal Studios Japan. In the announcement release, JL Bonnier, president and CEO of the company, states that “Donkey Kong’s new themed area will bring even more excitement and fun to the experience.” Shigeru Miyamoto, Nintendo’s representative director, also says the new venue “will be a unique area not only for those familiar with Donkey Kong games, but for all guests.”

Art of the park

The first part of the park is based on Mario games, with toys like Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge, an augmented reality ride in the dark, Yoshi’s Adventure, an omnimover (mountain-type (only slow) dedicated to the dinosaur, and the Power Up Band Key Challenges, a treasure hunt. The place also has food courts and product stores.

      Source: Kotaku

