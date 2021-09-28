Super Nintendo World will have Donkey Kong themed area
Super Nintendo World, Big N’s theme park in Osaka, Japan, premiered in March 2021 and already has a new area in planning. Scheduled for 2021, the space with the theme of Donkey Kong will have a roller coaster, interactive experiences, licensed products for purchase, and themed foods.
Art of the park
The first part of the park is based on Mario games, with toys like Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge, an augmented reality ride in the dark, Yoshi’s Adventure, an omnimover (mountain-type (only slow) dedicated to the dinosaur, and the Power Up Band Key Challenges, a treasure hunt. The place also has food courts and product stores.
