Volkswagen does not confirm, but goodbye from Fox in Brazil may be very close
Designed by Volkswagen to replace the Goal in the hearts of Brazilians, Fox can say goodbye to the national market after years of life, and without ever reaching his goal. At least that was what UOL columnist Jorge Moraes informed.
According to information published on the portal, and not officially confirmed so far, Volkswagen decreed the end of Fox production in the country to prioritize the T-Cross crossover. One of the factors that would have weighed in the decision would have been linked to the sales of the two models.
The website of Fenabrave (National Federation of Distribution of Automotive Vehicles) reported that Fox only got success
new units between 1st and 35 of August, occupying the 20th position in the ranking. Meanwhile, T-Cross sold 6.698 units in the same period, closing as the 6th vehicle most popular overall, and the 3rd among SUVs.
Without orders
An article published by Jornal do Carro revealed that dealerships are no longer accepting orders and orders for Volkswagen Fox and continue to sell only the units remaining in stock. On the automaker’s website, the two models that follow announced are Fox Xtreme and Fox Connect, which cost, respectively, R$ 67.104 and R$ .690. Both are equipped with a 1.6 MSI engine 67 hp and a five-speed manual gearbox.
Despite not having fulfilled the role of replacing Gol, Fox, during the almost years in which it was present in the market, it reached good numbers and even received important awards. Volkswagen remembers on its website that the car was voted “Buy of the Year”, in terms of cost-effectiveness, by the Motor Show portal at 926, in addition to “Best Purchase” by Quatro Rodas Magazine, in 2020, in the Compact Hatch Access category.
Source: Uol, Jornal do Carro
