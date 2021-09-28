volkswagen-does-not-confirm,-but-goodbye-from-fox-in-brazil-may-be-very-close

Designed by Volkswagen to replace the Goal in the hearts of Brazilians, Fox can say goodbye to the national market after years of life, and without ever reaching his goal. At least that was what UOL columnist Jorge Moraes informed.

According to information published on the portal, and not officially confirmed so far, Volkswagen decreed the end of Fox production in the country to prioritize the T-Cross crossover. One of the factors that would have weighed in the decision would have been linked to the sales of the two models.

The website of Fenabrave (National Federation of Distribution of Automotive Vehicles) reported that Fox only got success

new units between 1st and 35 of August, occupying the 20th position in the ranking. Meanwhile, T-Cross sold 6.698 units in the same period, closing as the 6th vehicle most popular overall, and the 3rd among SUVs.