chrome-tests-feature-that-increases-online-shopping-security

Chrome experiences, in its beta version, a kind of two-factor authentication for online purchases. An extension included in the WebAuthn standard, aimed at sales sites, opens the way for identity verification by complementary mechanisms, such as biometrics and facial recognition, to finalize an acquisition.

Secure Payment Confirmation (“Secure Payment Confirmation”, in Portuguese) is an important complement to increase the level of protection for users who make online purchases. Through it, not only the card data would be enough to make a payment, avoiding the risk of unwanted purchases or theft over the internet.

Online purchases will require confirmation of the user’s identity by complementary mechanisms (Image: Reproduction/ Google)

Technically, this frees the user from password confirmations — method which has been avoided by browsers in general. Whenever a purchase is about to be finalized, the browser will require identity verification by complementary mechanisms, known as FIDO Authentication (biometrics, physical key with USB connection, voice or facial recognition).

Verification is mandatory in some places

For Google, the feature’s debut is driven by the need to create a consistent authentication experience, but in some regions this is even the law. In the European Union, for example, it has been determined that online purchases need to be secured by two-factor authentication and, considering the current trend, other places are likely to adopt similar standards as well.

Whereas the novelty acts behind the scenes of an online purchase, the end user will not start taking advantage of it right away. Also, authentication is still a Chrome-only feature 94 in beta, so now is the period when developers will try the tool until the final release.

Chrome 94 has just come out time, but Chrome’s update cycle is now monthly. So it’s likely that the news for online payments will be made available to everyone in the next update, in a few weeks.

Source: Google (1, 2, 3)