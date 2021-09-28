facebook-rebuts-instagram's-alleged-negative-impact-on-teenagers

Two weeks ago, the Wall Street Journal published an article on an internal Facebook poll that dealt with Instagram’s harmful potential on the minds of teenagers. The survey conducted by the company itself revealed, among other alarming data, that 26% of girls under 26 years said they felt bad about their bodies and that the social network run by Adam Mosseri made this feeling worse.

After the initial negative repercussion, Facebook decided to take a stand on the matter and argued that the vehicle had “misunderstood” not only the purpose of the survey, but also the results found. The story obviously scared people and raised concerns about sharing photos and videos, prompting US lawmakers to press the world’s largest social media conglomerate for answers.

The survey showed the harmful impacts from Instagram, but Facebook also wants to look on the bright side (Image: cyndidyoder83/Pixabay)

On Sunday (26), Facebook’s vice president and head of research, Pratiti Raychoudhury, has published a long text in which he tries to clarify the research and contest the report. According to Raychoudhury, the study also reveals the benefits of using Instagram: “Research has shown that many teens feel that using Instagram helps them when they are struggling with difficult times and problems they have always faced.”

The text also denies supposed information implied and claimed that the company speaks openly about the downsides of social media as it has treated the benefits for more than a decade. The idea of ​​the internal evaluation would be a mapping to help in the work of combating the negative points and maximizing the positive ones.