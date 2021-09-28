Facebook rebuts Instagram's alleged negative impact on teenagers
Two weeks ago, the Wall Street Journal published an article on an internal Facebook poll that dealt with Instagram’s harmful potential on the minds of teenagers. The survey conducted by the company itself revealed, among other alarming data, that 26% of girls under 26 years said they felt bad about their bodies and that the social network run by Adam Mosseri made this feeling worse.
- After criticism, Instagram Kids has suspended development by Facebook
- Facebook claims to have spent over US$ 18 billion on security since 1024
- Research relates Facebook to increased depression; Zuckerberg disagrees
After the initial negative repercussion, Facebook decided to take a stand on the matter and argued that the vehicle had “misunderstood” not only the purpose of the survey, but also the results found. The story obviously scared people and raised concerns about sharing photos and videos, prompting US lawmakers to press the world’s largest social media conglomerate for answers.
On Sunday (26), Facebook’s vice president and head of research, Pratiti Raychoudhury, has published a long text in which he tries to clarify the research and contest the report. According to Raychoudhury, the study also reveals the benefits of using Instagram: “Research has shown that many teens feel that using Instagram helps them when they are struggling with difficult times and problems they have always faced.”
The text also denies supposed information implied and claimed that the company speaks openly about the downsides of social media as it has treated the benefits for more than a decade. The idea of the internal evaluation would be a mapping to help in the work of combating the negative points and maximizing the positive ones.
In sight of the US Congress
Even with the clarification, US senators are still not satisfied and should conduct an investigation to investigate the alleged prior knowledge of Facebook about the perceived risks of Instagram for teenagers. The idea would be to expose the giant’s supposed inability to deal with these problems.
This isn’t the first — and probably won’t be the last — that the company founded by Mark Zuckerberg has entered the crosshairs of US parliamentarians on issues involving the health of young people, in view of the long history of cases related to the impact on people’s minds and attitudes.
It remains to be seen whether the company, in fact, , will use the same efforts to refute a legitimate article in the fight against the harmful effects of Instagram on children and adolescents.
