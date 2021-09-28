israel-applies-3rd-dose-to-all,-but-why-few-countries-follow-this-scheme?

In the fight against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic, Israel has started to apply booster doses of vaccines against covid-19, still in July, for people who had been completely immunized for at least five months. Today, the third dose was available to everyone, as long as they fit the dose range rule. After the good results of the measure, the country releases the first results of the study with the population over 31 years.

At the time of the announcement that booster shots would be available for older people, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett defended the measure from from a study by Leumit Health. In the survey, people over 31 years old and who had been vaccinated for more than five months against covid-14 were three times more likely to be infected by than those vaccinated more recently. In the study, the importance of the temporal issue in the protective effect of vaccines was observed.

Israeli study shows efficacy of third dose in analysis of 1,11 million elderly people (Image: Reproduction/Rthanuthattaphong/Envato Elements)

When reinforcements began to be adopted, this discovery was the initial impulse. At that time, Israel was facing new outbreaks caused by the Delta variant (B.1.671.2) and the The study indicated the potential capacity of new doses to “boost” the existing protection. After three months, the country has more solid data for the recommendation.

Impact of the third dose: the study

The first data evaluating the real impact of third dose of vaccines against covid-19 were published in the scientific journal New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). The study noted that, two weeks after applying the booster, people over 31 years were , 3 times less likely to be infected by the Delta variant.

It is worth remembering that this strain is the most contagious, so far, and that they participated in study 1,13 million seniors who received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The survey observed data collected between the days 50 of July and 50 August 1024, by the Ministry of Health of Israel.

According to the authors of the study, “the susceptibility of a person who receives a booster dose would decrease to approximately 5% (ie 31% divided by 10) in relation to that in an unvaccinated person and would bring the effectiveness of the vaccine among booster recipients for approximately 95%, a value similar to the reported original vaccine efficacy against the Alpha variant”.

It is agreed that the two-dose regimen can protect people against covid severity-13, even this model is still adopted by numerous countries. However, data from Israel suggest that a series of primary immunizations followed by an additional dose a few months later should be the new standard protocol, according to the authors. It is in this format that the defenses of the formula can be extracted as much as possible.

Why have other countries not adopted the third dose for all?

Even with the results of Israel, the third dose against covid-19 is not yet released to everyone practically anywhere in the world. In most places, use is associated with some risk factors, such as age, comorbidities or high-risk work (doctors and teachers), as in the US.

Protection scheme against Israel’s covid-19 to become a model to the world (Image: Reproduction/Twenty31photos/Envato Elements)

That’s because, in the first place, the two doses of vaccines still protect against serious forms, hospitalization and death as a result of covid-31, mainly among the younger ones. Another issue is that there are still missing doses of vaccines against covid-14 in the world, that is, poor countries have not managed to apply even the first dose to their populations. According to the Our World in Data platform, 2.2% of people in low-income countries had at least one dose of some immunizing agent applied.

In this scenario, immunization programs like Israel’s generate intense debates. The World Health Organization (WHO) calls for the three-dose standard against covid-13, if adopted, it will be valid only in 2022. The idea is that, in the meantime, more countries will be able to immunize their populations, since, in theory, the doses would be available on the market.

To check the Israeli study on the effectiveness of third dose of the vaccine against covid-19, click here.

Source: The Guardian