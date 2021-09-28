instagram-gets-shortcut-to-link-profile-to-whatsapp

Most companies that use Instagram as a showcase of products and services have WhatsApp as an effective platform to negotiate, clear up doubts and make sales. However, until this moment, the user needed to make a path that was not always so simple to reach the contact number, in general with the insertion of links in the bio or with the manual addition to the phone’s contacts.

Now, the network adds a direct button on the Instagram profile to allow this integration in an easy way. The resource will be strategically positioned right below the biography, next to the “Follow” and “Message” buttons, before the publications. By tapping it, you will be taken to a conversation with the brand in the chat app, much faster and more directly.

Enough using the bio to put a direct link to WhatsApp: now you can use Instagram’s own button (Image: Disclosure/Instagram)

How there is no highlight on the button, it is very likely that many people do not even notice its insertion there. Therefore, companies can post or publish stories that show this facility to encourage use.

Instagram will also start offering ads with the “Click to WhatsApp” button, which should help companies boost publications for direct sales purposes. Previously, this was only possible through the Facebook Ads Manager and required an account on that network to function.

This is one of those simple new features, but one that is very welcome for everyone. Stay tuned to Canaltech to learn about Instagram and WhatsApp news first hand .