How to always play YouTube videos in full screen on mobile
YouTube (Android | iOS | Web) has been gaining new features every year that improve the user experience while using the service. But have you ever come across full-screen videos that don’t automatically zoom to all edges of the display?
If the answer is yes, know that you are not alone. Many people still make the pinch movement to fit videos to the entire cell phone screen and cut those black edges that are on the sides. However, there is an option to make this feature the default in the YouTube app. And that’s what we’ll teach you next.
How to always play YouTube video in full screen
The instructions below apply to smartphones running Android and iOS. Even if the option to fill the entire screen is enabled, you can still perform the pinch movement inwards on the cell phone’s display, so that the video leaves the zoom and stays in its original proportion.
Step 1: on Android or iPhone, open the YouTube app and tap the small circle with your profile picture at the top right of the screen.
Open the hidden menu inside your profile picture in the YouTube app (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Step 2: select “Settings”.
Step 3: tap “General”.
Step 4:
look for the option “Zoom to fill the screen” and enable the key.
By enabling this key, all YouTube videos will be maximized to the sides when placed in full screen mode (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Ready! From now on, all videos you watch on your mobile will take up the entire screen, regardless of the original aspect ratio in which they were added to YouTube. If you want to disable the option, just follow the same path mentioned in the steps above and disable the switch.
Advantages and disadvantages of the aspect ratio adjustment
Without a doubt, screen enjoyment is the biggest benefit of the feature that stretches YouTube videos to all ends. As there are no black bars on the sides, the content is visually more distributed, even on smartphones that have a notch on the front display.
On the other hand, this automatic zoom can cut a chunk off the top and bottom of the video. Also, the approximate image may not be the best if the video in question is at a lower resolution.
Not that pinch movement is a nuisance. But in the end, it’s not too difficult to use it to zoom in on YouTube videos that don’t fit the smartphone’s screen aspect ratio. In any case, for those who want to leave this enabled by default, the best thing to do is to enable the functionality in the YouTube settings.
