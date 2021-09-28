how-to-always-play-youtube-videos-in-full-screen-on-mobile

YouTube (Android | iOS | Web) has been gaining new features every year that improve the user experience while using the service. But have you ever come across full-screen videos that don’t automatically zoom to all edges of the display?

How to Download YouTube Videos to Mobile

How to download YouTube videos by browser

What is the difference between YouTube Music and YouTube Premium

How to use YouTube Creation Studio

If the answer is yes, know that you are not alone. Many people still make the pinch movement to fit videos to the entire cell phone screen and cut those black edges that are on the sides. However, there is an option to make this feature the default in the YouTube app. And that’s what we’ll teach you next.

How to always play YouTube video in full screen

The instructions below apply to smartphones running Android and iOS. Even if the option to fill the entire screen is enabled, you can still perform the pinch movement inwards on the cell phone’s display, so that the video leaves the zoom and stays in its original proportion.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world to you!

Step 1: on Android or iPhone, open the YouTube app and tap the small circle with your profile picture at the top right of the screen.

Open the hidden menu inside your profile picture in the YouTube app (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 2: select “Settings”.

Now tap the settings to access the fixed zoom option for videos (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 3: tap “General”.

Open the “General” option. It’s the penultimate step before finally enabling the auto-complete zoom in the videos (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 4:

look for the option “Zoom to fill the screen” and enable the key.

By enabling this key, all YouTube videos will be maximized to the sides when placed in full screen mode (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Ready! From now on, all videos you watch on your mobile will take up the entire screen, regardless of the original aspect ratio in which they were added to YouTube. If you want to disable the option, just follow the same path mentioned in the steps above and disable the switch.