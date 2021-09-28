halo-infinite:-multiplayer-will-open-beta-this-weekend

More players will have the opportunity to experience the online multiplayer of Halo Infinite

this weekend. The game enters a new testing phase from this Friday (1st) and can be accessed by all registered users on the Xbox Insider Hub. Xbox Series X by Halo Infinite will be sold in Brazil for R$ 5.699



To take part in the Halo Infinite test, simply download the Xbox Insider Hub app on consoles for free and sign up. You do not need to be a member of the Halo Insider program to gain access to the trial.

Xbox Insider Hub app can be downloaded for free (Image: Playback/Xbox Wire)

The Xbox Insider app is only available on Xbox consoles, but developer director Brian Jarrard 343 Industries has stated that the game team is “working on a hopeful solution” to include PC players on Steam in the evaluation. The goal is for as many players to participate in the beta period to help the Halo Infinite studio check server capacity limits.

