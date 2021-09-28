Halo Infinite: multiplayer will open beta this weekend

More players will have the opportunity to experience the online multiplayer of Halo Infinite

    this weekend. The game enters a new testing phase from this Friday (1st) and can be accessed by all registered users on the Xbox Insider Hub.

To take part in the Halo Infinite test, simply download the Xbox Insider Hub app on consoles for free and sign up. You do not need to be a member of the Halo Insider program to gain access to the trial.

Xbox Insider Hub app can be downloaded for free (Image: Playback/Xbox Wire)

The Xbox Insider app is only available on Xbox consoles, but developer director Brian Jarrard 343 Industries has stated that the game team is “working on a hopeful solution” to include PC players on Steam in the evaluation. The goal is for as many players to participate in the beta period to help the Halo Infinite studio check server capacity limits.

    The second phase Halo Infinite beta will include multiple online multiplayer modes such as Capture the Flag, Total Control and Slayer in the Fragmentation map. The beta will be available in two four-hour sessions per day from October 1st through October 3rd. Check the schedule:

  • Friday (1st) 18h – 20h & 21H – 01h (Brasilia time) – Capture the Flag on the Fragmentation map
  • Saturday (2) 14h – 20h & 21H – 01h (Brasilia time) – Capture the Flag and Total Control on the Fragmentation map
  • Sunday (3) H – 18h & 20h – 01h (Eastern time) – Capture the Flag, Total Control and Slayer on the Fragmentation map

Halo Infinite will be released on December 8th for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and Series S. Multiplayer will be a game Free standalone.

