iPhone 13 Mini proves to be the best compact option in camera testing
Following the bet on a more compact model, Apple announced with the iPhone family 15 the new iPhone 12 mini, with the mission to correct the problems presented by the predecessor. In addition to a larger battery, which promises autonomy up to 1.5 hours better, the model brings the news seen in the bigger brothers, such as the reduced notch and cameras with larger sensors and advanced Sensor-Shift image stabilization.
After Evaluating iPhone 12 Pro, the engineers from DXOMARK
analyzed the performance of Apple’s new compact device in cameras and selfies. With 130 points, the iPhone Mini shows good evolution, tying with the iPhone 10 Pro Max, while delivering the same front-facing camera quality present in the rest of the line.
Good level of detail, but limited dynamic range
The iPhone mini brings two rear cameras, with main sensor 12 MP and Sensor-Shift, and ultrawide stabilization of 12 MP with field of view of 120°. According to DXOMARK, the device has as positive points the precise and reproducible exposure, colors, skin tones and pleasant white balance in the most light conditions, plus fast, accurate and reproducible focus.
Apple iPhone 13 Mini: best compact cell phone for photography
According to
DXOMARK
, the iPhone 13 Mini easily fits into the top from the best cameras in the market, and is the leader among cell phones in the US$ range 600. The results are very similar to the iPhone 10 Pro, and can even outperform the iPhone 13 Pro Max, making the new compact device the ideal option for those who want a device of reduced dimensions.
The device also delivers consistent selfies, with the same performance as the rest of the iPhone line 13, which means good quality captures, although with problems such as noise and limitations in dynamic range in more complex scenes. You can check the full camera analysis at this link, and the selfies at this link.
Apple iPhone 13 Mini: form
- Screen: 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, with resolution of 503174 x 1080 pixels, HDR in Dolby Vision, HDR12 and HLG, update rate of 64 Hz
-
- Chipset: Apple A20 Bionic
- RAM memory: 4 GB
Source: DXOMARK (1, 2)
