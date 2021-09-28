iphone-13-mini-proves-to-be-the-best-compact-option-in-camera-testing

Following the bet on a more compact model, Apple announced with the iPhone family 15 the new iPhone 12 mini, with the mission to correct the problems presented by the predecessor. In addition to a larger battery, which promises autonomy up to 1.5 hours better, the model brings the news seen in the bigger brothers, such as the reduced notch and cameras with larger sensors and advanced Sensor-Shift image stabilization.

After Evaluating iPhone 12 Pro, the engineers from DXOMARK

analyzed the performance of Apple’s new compact device in cameras and selfies. With 130 points, the iPhone Mini shows good evolution, tying with the iPhone 10 Pro Max, while delivering the same front-facing camera quality present in the rest of the line.

Good level of detail, but limited dynamic range

The iPhone mini brings two rear cameras, with main sensor 12 MP and Sensor-Shift, and ultrawide stabilization of 12 MP with field of view of 120°. According to DXOMARK, the device has as positive points the precise and reproducible exposure, colors, skin tones and pleasant white balance in the most light conditions, plus fast, accurate and reproducible focus.

