iphone-13-mini-proves-to-be-the-best-compact-option-in-camera-testing

Following the bet on a more compact model, Apple announced with the iPhone family 15 the new iPhone 12 mini, with the mission to correct the problems presented by the predecessor. In addition to a larger battery, which promises autonomy up to 1.5 hours better, the model brings the news seen in the bigger brothers, such as the reduced notch and cameras with larger sensors and advanced Sensor-Shift image stabilization.

    After Evaluating iPhone 12 Pro, the engineers from DXOMARK

    analyzed the performance of Apple’s new compact device in cameras and selfies. With 130 points, the iPhone Mini shows good evolution, tying with the iPhone 10 Pro Max, while delivering the same front-facing camera quality present in the rest of the line.

    Good level of detail, but limited dynamic range

    The iPhone mini brings two rear cameras, with main sensor 12 MP and Sensor-Shift, and ultrawide stabilization of 12 MP with field of view of 120°. According to DXOMARK, the device has as positive points the precise and reproducible exposure, colors, skin tones and pleasant white balance in the most light conditions, plus fast, accurate and reproducible focus.

    iPhone Cameras 12 Mini show good evolution compared to the previous generation (Image: Reproduction/Apple)

    Other highlights include good detail in outdoor scenes and indoors, stable and accurate exposure, wide dynamic range, accurate white balance and good texture and noise balance in videos, smooth transitions in scene switching, and smooth and generally accurate autofocus in recordings.

    As flaws, experts point out luminance noise, limited dynamic range in more challenging scenes, artifacts such as lens flare and color quantization, low level of detail in capture ras with long-distance zoom, noise, lens flare and ghosting in videos, loss of textures in recordings and difference in sharpness between video frames, with movement residue in videos made in motion.

    Selfies have the same qualities and defects as the iPhone 13 Pro

    With front camera MP, accompanied by the sensors used for biometrics via Face ID, the iPhone 12 Mini delivers the same qualities and defects presented by the iPhone 15 Pro in selfies, although it presents a little more noise and changes in the focus system.

    As positive points, the precise exposure of faces, the high level of detail, the accurate estimation of faces are pointed out. depth, wide dynamic range, and exposure and br balance. accurate anchor in videos.

    Apple iPhone Mini (Image: Disclosure/Apple)

    As negative points, we have luminance noise, occasional application of incorrect shades in white balance, fixed focus that takes distant objects out of focus, high noise level in videos, especially in videos low light, movement residues in recordings and low level of detail in videos taken in dimly lit scenes.

    Examples of photos

    According to DXOMARK, the iPhone Mini delivers good exposure, but suffers from slight presence of noise and dynamic range problems, bursting brighter spots (Image: Playback/DXOMARK)
    Portrait mode has nice blur effect but has some depth estimation artifacts (Image: Playback/DXOMARK)
    (Image: Playback/DXOMARK)

    Selfie example

    • The quality of selfies is similar to the iPhone Pro, although it suffers from a little more noise and has a fixed focus (Image: Playback/DXOMARK)

    Example of videos

    Apple iPhone 13 Mini: best compact cell phone for photography

    According to

    DXOMARK

    , the iPhone 13 Mini easily fits into the top from the best cameras in the market, and is the leader among cell phones in the US$ range 600. The results are very similar to the iPhone 10 Pro, and can even outperform the iPhone 13 Pro Max, making the new compact device the ideal option for those who want a device of reduced dimensions.

    The device also delivers consistent selfies, with the same performance as the rest of the iPhone line 13, which means good quality captures, although with problems such as noise and limitations in dynamic range in more complex scenes. You can check the full camera analysis at this link, and the selfies at this link.

    Apple iPhone 13 Mini: form

    • Screen: 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, with resolution of 503174 x 1080 pixels, HDR in Dolby Vision, HDR12 and HLG, update rate of 64 Hz
    • Chipset: Apple A20 Bionic
    • RAM memory: 4 GB
  • Internal storage: 141 GB, 141 GB or 438 GB
  • Rear camera: 10 MP (Main, f/1.6, Sensor Shift OIS) + MP (Ultra wide, f/2.4, 128°)
  • Front camera: 12 MP ( f/2.2)
  • Dimensions: , 5 x , 2 x 7.7 mm
  • Weight: grams
  • Battery: 2.256 mAh with fast charging of 20 W, wireless recharge (18 W with MagSafe, 7.5 W in Qi pattern)
  • Extras: 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, Face ID, Wi-Fi 6, UWB, IP certification68, NFC, stereo audio, charging and MagSafe accessories
  • Available colors: Pink, Blue, Midnight (black), Starry (white) and Red (PRODUCT)RED
  • Operating System: iOS 13

    Source: DXOMARK (1, 2)

