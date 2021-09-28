toyota-could-face-boycott-in-the-united-states-for-opposing-electrification

According to Electrek, Toyota works behind the scenes to prevent the advancement of laws of encouragement of electric cars in the United States. Upon learning this, environmentalists have already started a publicity process for a possible boycott of the automaker, which prefers to work with hybrid models, whether light or plug-in, or even cars powered by fuel cells — in this case, hydrogen, which it is also zero emission.

“The weather clock is ticking and we have to start reaching the polluters where it is important—on money. I worked at an electric car dealership and I can say this is our best chance of change, alongside federal law. Car salespeople hate to miss a single sale and hate negative publicity. Toyota deserves it. all because they’re keeping us addicted to gasoline,” Paul Scott, founder of EV advocacy group Plug In America, told Electrek.

In addition to the Plug In America EVs, other groups signed a manifesto against Toyota. The automaker internally claims that the efforts of the United States are more towards pleasing the unions than properly concerned with the reduction of pollutant emissions. If we take into account that the company has electric, hybrid and hydrogen cars in your portfolio, it makes sense, but acting against a regulation of 100% electrified vehicles may sound bad on the market.

The Prius was the pioneer of automotive electrification (Image: Matheus Argentoni/Canaltech)

Here in Brazil, the company adopts a different strategy from other automakers. It currently has four electrified vehicles for sale, all hybrids. They are: Corolla Hybrid, Corolla Cross Hybrid, RAV4 Hybrid and the Prius, which has its marketing suspended until the new generation arrives. The detail of these cars is that, in addition to being electrified, two of them have the possibility of running on ethanol, which makes their pollutant cycle the lowest in the industry.